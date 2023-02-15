“As Minister of Transport, the League and the government will do everything to defend the Italian national interest”

“More layoffs in Italy and more pollution in the world, no aid to the environment but only a huge gift to China: ignorance and ideology, or are there other interests behind it as well?”. She states that to Affaritaliani.it the deputy premier and secretary of the League Matthew Salvini after the European Parliament’s decision to stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars in the EU from 2035. “As Minister of Transport, the League and the government will do everything to defend the Italian national interest”, explains Salvini.

Auto, Urso: Italy in extreme delay, only 36 thousand columns – “The strategy is to accelerate investments, technologies, factories, the battery chain and electric columns. But we are extremely late, I say it frankly, in Italy there are just 36,000 charging columns compared to 90,000 of little Holland, very little has been done in the past years. Those who governed in recent years, despite knowing the turning point that would come, did not adapt the production system”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, interviewed on ‘Radio anch’io’ on Radio1, speaking of the vote of the EU Parliament which decided to stop the sale of internal combustion engine cars in 2035.

