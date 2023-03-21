Home Business Stop smoking outdoors but the State makes agreements with the Spas: Italian no sense
Business

Stop smoking outdoors but the State makes agreements with the Spas: Italian no sense

by admin
Stop smoking outdoors but the State makes agreements with the Spas: Italian no sense

Why make deals with a tobacco multinational if a smoking ban goes into effect? Tafazzi syndrome

In Modena there is a ban on smoking in dehors and parks. The news had spread nationwide – for now denied by those directly involved – of making the “stop” to blondes even more stringent. What is a bit out of place is that in Italy we have a company called Philip Morris and it is a tobacco multinational, which has stipulated an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, for an amount of 500 million euros, to support the tobacco supply chain. Italy is one of the largest tobacco producers in Europe.

PM’s commitment is to buy 21,000 tons of tobacco every year to work at the Crespellano (BO) plant. Now, don’t you think there’s something wrong? In terms of culture, I don’t like “prohibition” tout court because it reminds me so much of the 1930s in America. That children and people in general should live in a healthy environment I totally agree, so the question is: but trying to completely replace free will is perhaps a little too much.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Alibaba becomes a cornerstone investor of SF Express: subscribed for HK$850 million holdings will exceed 5%

You may also like

Investments in artificial intelligence are increasing

Pd, Schlein forced to deal with caciques. Armchairs:...

Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses despite takeover

Tax reform, Leo: “No amnesty for tax evaders....

Allegations of plagiarism – trade association has allegations...

Opinions and Reviews on the Green Crowdfunding Platform

Risk for Switzerland’s AAA rating in the event...

Which side is China on

You need 3 different bank accounts, says expert

The banking and financial crisis has not yet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy