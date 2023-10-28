Stop sugar sachets and bagged salad: the new EU rules

Listen to the audio version of the article

The sachet of sugar, the bag of salad, the single portion of ketchup, the bottle of hotel shampoo could disappear from our daily lives by 31 December 2027. And consumers of drinks and take-away food will have to get used to carrying water bottles and private containers to be washed then and reused.

Consumption of food and drinks in hotels, restaurants and catering services will always be provided in reusable tableware. These are some of the consequences on the lives of consumers if the new European Packaging Regulation (PPWR) came into force immediately as it was released by the Environment Committee of the European Parliament on 24 October.

While the legislation will be discussed during the plenary sessions of parliament between November 20th and 23rd, and the race for amendments has already begun, the most contested points are the ban on single-use (art. 22) and the reuse objectives (art. 26).

Sachets and vials: single use prohibited

Disposable packaging for condiments, preserves, sauces, coffee creamers and sugar in the hotel, restaurant and catering sectors is prohibited, including sachets, tubs, trays and boxes. Disposable plastic packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables for less than 1.5 kg of fruit and vegetables is prohibited: nets, bags, trays, containers.

Stop single-use packaging used in hotels for cosmetics and hygiene products of less than 50 ml for liquid products and less than 100 g for non-liquid products: shampoo bottles, hand and body lotion bottles, small bags for soap bars. Also stop disposable packaging for food and drinks filled and intended for consumption in the hotel, restaurant and catering sector: trays, disposable plates and glasses, bags, foil, boxes.