Stop petrol and diesel cars, game open

The electric car risks sending Brussels off-road. Remains in fact only one day to find a compromise on the dispute decision to ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars in the EU from 2035. The law, definitively approved by the European Parliament on 15 February, it had to be ratified yesterday by the ambassadors of the member states. But the meeting was postponed to tomorrow after, surprisingly, even the German government advanced its criticisms, announcing a veto if there weren’t any corrective measures.

Four states are enough to make a “blocking minority”

At this point the game can reopen. In fact, Berlin’s halt comes after the announcement of the Italian and Polish “no” and the abstention of Bulgaria. And so there would be numbers to block the measure. For Community regulations the Council must in fact vote by qualified majority (abstention counts as a vote against) and at least four States must oppose the text: therefore, the German position is decisive.

While the negotiations continue frantically, it is not entirely clear whether a so-called will actually be composed “blocking minority” against the green standard. Indeed, Germany threatens to veto only if the possibility will not be given to allow new cars with combustion engines to circulate after 2035 as long as they are powered by clean fuels. The probable compromise, as requested by Berlin, which calls for an exemption from the sale of “clean” combustion cars after 2035 in any case, it represents a severe blow for the more intransigent and environmentalist component in Brussels (left and greens), taking into account that the cars linked to the German request are traditional combustion and represent a strongly growing share of registrations. Unlike of electricity which, in Italy, is even losing market share.

The Italian position

The Italian position summarized by the premier himself is clear Giorgia Meloni. “The stop to heat engines from 2035 – he said – is not reasonable and I consider it deeply harmful to our production system“. A government statement, released in these hours as part of the informal meeting of transport ministers in Stockholm (which precedes the vote of the ambassadors) however goes into detail on Rome’s requests. Italy, it is said, “shares and is fully committed to the objective of decarbonising the road transport sector, as the reduction of CO2 emissions, in particular those deriving from cars and light vehicles, is essential to achieve the objectives climatic conditions of the Union”. However, we believe “that, in the road transport sector, decarbonisation must be pursued in compliance with the principles of an economically sustainable and socially just transition towards zero emissions and technological neutrality”.

In the Italian position it is emphasized that the transition to electric “requires significant changes in the entire automotive sector that must be planned and guided with due attention, in order to avoid undesirable economic, industrial and social effects. The cars with internal combustion engines are owned by low-income citizens and will remain on the road beyond 2035. The success of electric cars will greatly depend on how affordable they become for these citizens.” In any case, it is reiterated by Rome “by establishing a goal of reducing emissions by 100% in 2035 and without providing any incentive for the use of renewable fuels, the proposed regulation is not in line with the principle of technological neutrality. Therefore, Italy cannot support it”.

The conditions for the stop

They are indicated in the Italian declaration the conditions that must be ensured for a stop from 2035: development of a value chain of electric motors and batteries in the Union; sustainable and diversified supply of the necessary raw materials; adequate charging and refueling infrastructure; improvement of the electricity grid to cope with the increase in demand; adaptation of the entire automotive sector also through the provision of the necessary skills; market acceptance of new vehicles, which should be available at an affordable price.

Hence the need for the European Commission to “adopt initiatives to” support with all available means, legislative and financial, the transition of the automotive sector, in particular of SMEs; monitor and report on progress towards zero-emission road mobility, considering all factors contributing to a cost-effective and just transition, including an assessment of possible funding gaps. Which according to the executive is not happening.

The effects on the induced

The Italy’s concern essentially it is aimed at the social effects of the transition to electricity, especially in the related sector: according to Federmeccanica and the unions, they would 70,000 to 200,000 jobs at risk by 203563,000 of which by 2030. Also the CEO of Stellantis, Tavareswhile aiming to transform production by 2030, recently asked the EU for more “pragmatism” to get out of the dogma of 2035 and electricity” otherwise “the future of mobility in Europe will be killed”.

With Stellantis, committed to meeting the European target, they are there Jaguar which forecasts total electricity production in 2025, Opel in 2028, Volvo in 2030 and so on Ford e Renault While Audi talk about 2033 e Gm in 2035. However strong fears have been expressed by all the automakers that predict negative industrial, occupational and market effects for this forced stage race towards the green”. support this goal.”

An alarm amplified by suppliers: according to their European association Clepa, “an all-electric approach, with a ban on combustion engine technology, puts over half a million jobs at risk, with the future economic and social fabric largely depending on the assumption of a complete battery production chain in Europe”. “Conversely, a mixed technology scenario, combining rapid electrification with other sustainable low-carbon fuels – it says – would mitigate job losses and make the transformation more manageable, without compromising climate goals.”

The delay with China

The strong concern about value chains emerges from Clepa. Clepa observes: “While the transformation of the industry that produces the vehicle and its components maintains a constant pace, upstream supply chains remain undeveloped. Despite significant investment commitments up to 2030, only 3% of the necessary investments in battery plants (materials) have been completed, less than in China and the United States. Significant investments in chip manufacturing globally have been announced, but lhe EU is still lagging behind the United States, China and Taiwan”. In short, an EU gift to the Chinese that sees four states on a war footing.

