The face bonus

Was the government right to stop the possibility of the transfer of credit for construction works? Unfortunately yes and the cause is also the construction companies who are now crying over spilled milk. Above all, we are talking about the facade bonus for condominiums which allowed 90% of the possibility of transferring the tax credit and which is the architect of the majority of the 6 billion euro scams committed, even if the tax credit bubble that risks exploding on public finances is not caused only by this. Unfortunately, even the condominiums of decent people who have really done the renovations have contributed, and not a little, to increasing the bill for the state. So what happened?

Well, given the super discount granted on the works, the construction companies not only increased spending but, when they applied the discount on the invoice, they were charged, spread over the works, financial charges from 25 to 30%. Just look at the table below. This is an authentic estimate, unfortunately approved and paid for, for a condominium in Milan for renovation work of the facade eligible for 90% and 50% for the shutters. Leaving aside bills of quantities for the work carried out, let’s look at the total of the work: with a discount on the invoice, without VAT, the amount was 512 thousand euros. Without the discount on the invoice, the same dropped to 408 thousand euros. In short, over 100,000 euros more than the company spread over the works but which was actually a mere financial cost for the company.

Estimate for 2021

And we are talking about an estimate made in February 2021, when the banks were happy to accept the tax credit by practicing advantageous conditions for the transferor, given that interest rates were at historic lows, especially if it was a large construction company, which has construction sites throughout Milan, such as the one that drew up and, I repeat, unfortunately completed these works. Naturally the administrator of the condominium, who was sent away, and his consenting professionals were happy to get this absurd estimate approved by the condominium assembly. To underline the expense for the shutters, which have not been changed but only repainted: it is a small 4-storey building with only 20 condominiums.

Well, excluding VAT, with the discount on the invoice, the cost was equal to 65 thousand euros, without the discount on the invoice it fell to 52 thousand. Of course this is not an isolated case. Furthermore, the same mechanism is, or rather, fortunately, used to be used by companies that deal with the marketing of fixtures which are entitled to a 50% discount on the invoice. Also in this case the estimate without an invoice discount, which can be recovered in ten years by the taxpayer in his tax return, was lower than one with an invoice discount. And also for the installation of a photovoltaic system the same thing happened.

The increase in expenditure for the State

By making a summary calculation considering, given that the tax credits transferred amount to approximately 110 billion, given the increase applied by the companies not only for the transfer of the credit but also for the fact that these works are fully invoiced, and not “off the books” ” as usually happens in this country, one could hypothesize at least 30 billion more tax credits to be paid by the State, which in fact had foreseen an expenditure of around 70 billion for these bonuses.

It’s about 30%. Probably if an owner had paid directly for the works, unloading them in 5 or 10 years, the price for the works would have been lower and the financial costs for the transfer of credit would not have been there. However, there is also the other side of the coin: without superbonus and invoice discounts, most of the jobs would not have been done. According to the ex-premier Giuseppe Conte who wanted the superbonus with the M5S, it created 900 thousand jobs and increased the GDP (6.7% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022). Furthermore, given that the businesses and professionals involved in the work have had to invoice, there would be extra revenue quantified between 50 and 70 billion.

Now for Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti the urgency is to reactivate the possibility for intermediaries to purchase credits already accrued for finished but stranded works. As for the canceled invoice discount, the construction companies and compliant professionals have only themselves to thank.