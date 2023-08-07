Home » Storm over Fassino and the €4,700 net slip: “I put my face into it…”
by admin
Fassino and the salary of a parliamentarian: “Aggressive reactions, I’m not asking for more money”

The controversy about the salaries of the parliamentary generated by Peter Fassino who defended the allowance from €4700 online of deputies and senators. “Anyone who knows me knows that i am a decent personThat he puts his face on itand here I immediately demagogic attacks and rooted in anti-politics”. Criticized by everyone after his speech on Tuesday in Montecitorio to deny the existence of golden salaries for deputies, the dem – we read in the Corriere della Sera – returned to the subject yesterday trying to point out the sense of his gesture. She did so by writing in his newsletter, to protest against “aggressive and out of measure reactions” and denounce “how deep the roots of anti-parliamentarianism are now”. Deputy from 1994 to 2011, then from 2013 until today, and minister several times in between, Fassino recalls knowing precisely the current economic conditions of many Italian families , the effects of cutting the Basic income decided by the Meloni government, the works underpaid to whom attempts to provide a legal minimum wage.

