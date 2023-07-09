Stournaras (ECB): “I don’t see any rate hikes after September”

Stournaras (ECB): “I wouldn’t see any more rate hikes after September”

The Governor of the Central Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras does not exclude an additional interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in Septemberbut calls the prospect of further monetary tightening after that date “surprising”.

The ECB has hiked interest rates in every meeting for a year and promised a hike again this month, arguing it cannot stop tightening until it sees a marked turnaround in its core price outlook. ‘, which exclude the volatile costs of food and energy. Stournaras, considered one of the ‘doves’ of the governing council, which has 26 members, says that the ECB’s move in September will be determined by the data and that the inflation outlook and the transmission of monetary policy will be the main factors to keep under control.

“In July we will probably have a 25 basis point hike, but compared to September I am agnostic, maybe yes, maybe not,” he told reporters in Athens, when asked about the issue.

“But I wouldn’t see any further hikes beyond September, given the development of the economy in Europe,” he added. “I would be surprised if there are more hikes after September.”

