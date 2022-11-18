STPG – Scouting Capital Advisorsan independent international company active in the Corporate Finance sector, has announced the entry of Managing Director Carlo Corsi and the opening of the Turin branch. In particular, the entry of the Managing Director will make it possible to enrich the group’s wealth of skills by integrating and increasing a team of professionals who share extensive worldwide experience in the M&A sectorwith particular reference to cross-border operationsone of the most developed areas within the Company.

Former director of Oaklins Italy, Carlo Corsi boasts significant experience in the management of corporate finance consultancy mandates, with particular specialization in the areas of industrial components, marine equipment, Aerospace & Defense (A&D) and fashion.

But that’s not all, STPG – Scouting Capital Advisors also consolidates its presence in the North West thanks to theopening of the Turin office which is part of the development plans, territorial coverage and strengthening of relations with the Group’s customers.

In this sense, as he comments Rinaldo Sassi, Founder and CEO of STPG – Scouting Among Partners Group, “ours is a territorial reality which, after the offices in Parma, Bologna, Padua and Milan, arrives in Turin; territory in which there is a significant economic and industrial fabric. The Piedmont office, like the other offices, will have both Corporate Finance and Family Office skills”.

“The combination of deep roots in the territory and an international approach to M&A operations allows us to offer a unique premium service in the Italian mid-market M&A panorama”. Comment Carlo Corsi, Managing Director of Scouting Capital Advisors, according to which “the business model of the STPG group, a highly entrepreneurial reality in turn, goes further, combining the component of extraordinary operations and the protection of customer assets. The customer is at the center of every project and the opening of the Turin office is a response to the growing demand for an all-round premium product as well as lasting relationships of trust from entrepreneurs and investors. In this context, I am proud to contribute my experience of supporting local customers in cross-border transactions”.