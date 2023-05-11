Home » Strabag wants to reduce oligarch Deripaska’s stake to below 25 percent
Strabag wants to reduce oligarch Deripaska’s stake to below 25 percent

The measure is to be implemented in several steps to be decided by the shareholders’ meeting. Via a capital reduction, 9.05 euros per share are to be paid to each shareholder in cash or in new shares in the company – with the exception of the sanctioned Rasperia. The Austrian core shareholders, who together hold a stake of around 57.78 percent in Strabag, would support these measures. They have pledged to elect the distributions in the form of new shares, while Rasperia has no right to vote for new shares because of the sanctions. This will dilute the Rasperia share to less than 25 percent.

