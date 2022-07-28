Listen to the audio version of the article

Suspensive confirmed. Stop at Anas and on with Strada dei Parchi, which at least until next September 20 (the day when the hearing will take place) will remain the manager of the A24 Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo and A25 Torano-breaking latest news motorways. The Lazio TAR, in line with the first ordinance of last 12 July, confirmed the suspension of the revocation of the concession for the Lazio and Abruzzo motorways held by the Toto Group company due to breach of contract.

The revocation had been decided by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on 7 July on the basis of a provision by the Ministry for Infrastructure (MIMS), which listed a series of non-compliances against the concessionaire. In that same provision, the government had indicated Anas (FS Group) as a company that should have taken over from Strada dei parks in the management of the two motorways. And in fact, the following day the Anas officials had already gone, escorted by the Digos, to the Roman offices of Strada dei parco.

But the government decree was immediately challenged by the Toto group’s lawyers. Right from the start, the Abruzzese company rejected the allegations of non-fulfillment made by the government, marking the revocation of the concession “as an abuse, against which we will react”. For the moment, therefore, the legal battle continues, with Strada dei Parchi continuing its work pending the next appointment in the courtrooms.