Straight screen + straight edge!Lei Jun posted an all-round appearance of Mi 13: it feels better than the iPhone 14

After the official announcement to hold a press conference on December 11, Lei Jun finally released a batch of appearance pictures of Mi 13.

This time, the Xiaomi Mi 13 “Far Mountain Blue” color scheme is released, which is a version of nano-skin technology, with a straight screen and straight edge design, which has a special flavor.

It is worth mentioning that the texture of plain leather is better than that of glass.The back shell of Mi 13 adopts a 2.5D edge design, and the overall feel is significantly better than that of the iPhone 14 series with similar designs.

However, the name of the “Yuanshan Blue” color scheme this time is indeed a bit “outrageous”, which will make people involuntarily think of the iPhone 13 Pro “Yuanfeng Blue”.

As for the overall appearance, Mi 13 has been exposed in all directions before. The front is a 6.36-inch center-hole straight screen. The biggest highlight is the visual quadrilateral.

The official has also announced the specific information of the frame before.The left and right borders and the upper border of the phone are only 1.61mm, and the chin is slightly wider, but it is only 1.81mm, which is narrower than the borders of all iPhone 14 series.

But this also has a disadvantage. Many bloggers who make accessories have complained before, revealing that the frame of Mi 13 is too narrow, and the space left between the protective case and the screen is too small, which will conflict with the tempered film. If it is made too small, it will have a top film, and if it is made wide, it will be too ugly.

In addition, it can also be seen from the pictures this time that the Mi 13 standard version is not equipped with symmetrical dual speakers, and there is no corresponding opening on the top.