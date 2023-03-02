At 8:30 pm on February 27, 2023, Beijing time, Honor officially released the Honor Magic 5 series at MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress). The Honor Magic 5 series includes 5 classic colors – Brown Blue, Tundra Green, Coral Purple, Burning Orange, and Bright Black.

The Honor Magic5 series is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, which supports OS Turbo X, GPU Turbo X super frame rate enhancement, and LINK Turbo X engine technology. Honor Magic 5 is equipped with a 5100mAh large battery and supports IP68 waterproof.

In terms of the rear camera module, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel three-camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera (1/1.12-inch outsole, f/1.6 aperture), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (122° viewing angle, 2.5cm macro), and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto (up to 100 times).

Next, let’s focus on the screen.

The Honor Magic5 series is equipped with a 6.81-inch 2848×1312 resolution 120Hz refresh rate screen, adopts a four-curved equilateral design, has a true color display of 1.07 billion colors, a DCI-P3 wide color gamut, a color accuracy Delta E value of 0.27, and a global maximum brightness of 1300 nits , the local HDR peak brightness is 1800 nits (Pro, the standard version is 1600 nits), and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The screen of Honor Magic 5 has obtained IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+ certification, and won the first place in the total screen score of DXOMARK.

Pangpang learned that the Honor Magic 5 series is partially supplied by Visionox. The Honor Magic Vs foldable flagship mobile phone, which has already been released in China, is also supplied by Visionox and will be released to global users again.

In terms of power consumption, the overall power consumption of the Honor Magic5 Pro has been reduced by nearly 10%, which is entirely due to the two innovative technologies in Visionox’s low-power solution – “Second Generation Screen Concentrating Technology (HLEMS)” and “Hybrid -TFT technology“.

What is the second-generation screen focusing technology?

To put it simply, the screen concentrating technology is to use the microstructure design and the optimization of the refractive index between the film layers to change the path of part of the light extraction to improve the light extraction efficiency. It is understood that the light extraction efficiency has increased by 12% compared with the previous generation.

In addition, because this technology changes the light extraction path, the screen body equipped with this technology may produce brightness attenuation at small viewing angles compared with conventional screens. However, Visionox innovatively optimized the microstructure to compress this difference to Only about 5%.

Honor Magic5 Pro is equipped with an upgraded version of 1~120Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate (Hybrid-TFT), in which the screen refresh rate can be automatically reduced to 1Hz when the mobile phone is in low-refresh-rate application scenarios such as off-screen display and reading, while in video, In high-refresh scenes such as games, the screen can support a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, thereby reducing power consumption and effectively improving battery life.

The upgraded Hybrid-TFT technology enables users to obtain smoother visual effects under low brightness and low gray scale display. The Honor Magic5 provides an economical LTPS low-power solution.

In addition, thanks to Visionox’s excellent optical design capabilities, the color drift trajectory management of the Honor Magic5 series is in the second and third quadrants of the CIE-1976 color coordinates, with smooth curve transitions, visual display in 3D bending areas, and different viewing angles. The color consistency is good. Visionox can also customize color calibration curve management according to customer needs.

In terms of brightness consistency, Visionox, through innovative TFT array and OLED device design, cooperates with a new type of intelligent algorithm to optimize the front camera opening frame, screen frame and other areas, so that the screen has excellent brightness Uniformity.

To sum up, the Honor Magic 5 series has the best screen of the current flagship mobile phone, which is largely due to screen suppliers such as Visionox and BOE. Regarding the actual hands-on experience of Honor Magic 5, please continue to pay attention to this channel. Follow-up Pang Pang will bring you live experience at the press conference in China.