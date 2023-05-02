«Stranger Things», the largest European pop-up store in Milan: here’s how it works

Listen to the audio version of the article

people of Stranger Things, the wait is over. No, we can’t tell you the release date of the fifth, decisive (?) season of the series Netflix born from the imagination of Duffer brothersnor if Vecna ​​won or lost or if Sottosopra will definitively swallow Hawkins: we are talking about the opening of the pop up store in Milan. It’s now a matter of hours: the appointment is for Friday 5 May, upon online booking. If you liked the launch installation of the fourth season last year in Piazza Duomo, the temporary store in Piazza Beccaria won’t disappoint your expectations: it’s the largest in Europe, very similar to the one in Miami.

Spread over three floors, for a total of 800 square meters full of photo opportunities and interactive experiences, hidden clues to discover and merchandise from the series to buy. Fans will be able to get up close to a Demogorgon, go inside Joyce’s house, play video games in the Palace Arcade and shop at Starcourt Mall. Visitors will also be able to purchase exclusive and customizable products, available only at the pop up: an assortment of themed merchandise, including a line of makeup, clothing items, toys and accessories.

And here we could talk for hours, why Stranger Things, in addition to being one of the best series of the age of streaming, it certainly represents the best case of exploitation in terms of marketing of a series in recent history. The latest noteworthy partnerships are those with the brand Lacoste – who transformed his iconic crocodiles into demogorgons – and with Kinder, for the launch of the series of Easter eggs with 80s-themed surprises. In the last two years it has been possible for us to wear a t-shirt from theHellfire Club like Dustin, stuff everything we need into a Hawkins Tigers backpack, branded Eastern suitor play at being eccentric, dressing up as Argyle the surfer who delivers pizzas at home with the help of… Quiksilver. Or still play Dungeons & Dragons with the official set.

See also Warning strike in rail and air traffic Filippo Zuffada, director consumer products Emea di Netflix

“We’ve never had any doubts about the fact that the series is a great product,” he underlines Philip Zuffada, Director Consumer Products EMEA at Netflix. «The thing that surprised us was the ability to gather around him, on this side of the screen, a “people” through spontaneously born rituals such as the Stranger Thing Day of November 6 or 11/11». Something similar to what the Star Wars epic did, but in much less time, if we consider that the first film in the George Lucas saga was even released in 1977, while the first season of Stranger Things dates back to 2016. «The experiences offered by pop up stores and, more generally, partnerships with brands fuel the passion of our community between one season and another. If that’s true Stranger Things is a great story, we can say that initiatives like this represent the continuation of this story with other means».

Not by chance, in addition to Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dallas and Chicago have already had their own pop up store dedicated to Stranger Things. Why exactly in Milan the largest in Europe? «The great passion of the Italian community of Stranger Things fans has certainly something to do with it, which we had proof of last year, again in Milan, on the occasion of the launch of the fourth season», replies Zuffada. «Then the fact that Milan is the capital of design and the creative industry has to do with it and these are central points for our positioning». What other Netflix series lend themselves to similar initiatives? «We can mention the work done with The paper housethe phenomenon Squid Gamebut also Bridgerton, a series on which we are launching products through the Primark and Stradivarius channels», announces the manager. But will we ever see a cult like the one generated by the Duffer brothers linked to a series produced in Italy? “We’re working on it,” replies Zuffada. «Italian products have great potential. But launching a series is always a bit like a gamble. You can somehow predict if it will go more or less well, but you would never be able to guess exactly which products will become cult». He who knows to have the psychic powers of Eleven …