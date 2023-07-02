Title: Jinke Shares Signs Strategic Investment Agreement with Great Wall Guofu Real Estate

Subtitle: Strategic cooperation at the equity level gives a boost to risky real estate companies

Date: June 30, 2022

In a rare piece of good news for struggling real estate companies, Jinke Shares has announced a strategic investment agreement with Great Wall Guofu Real Estate Co., Ltd. The agreement involves the participation of Great Wall Guofu as a reorganization investor in the pre-reorganization procedure of Jinke Shares, bolstering market confidence and leaving more room for their reorganization and development.

Great Wall Guofu, an investment and operation platform under China Great Wall Asset Management, specializes in real estate development and management. This central enterprise, similar to Huarong Management and Cinda Asset Management, brings the necessary resources and capabilities to support the revitalization of projects that meet the conditions and are recognized by Party A or the investment consortium.

The cooperation not only provides financial support to Jinke but also acts as a credibility endorsement from a central enterprise. Creditors can now feel reassured as central state-owned enterprises are involved in Jinke’s reorganization process. This successful strategic cooperation aligns with Jinke’s goal of introducing strategic investors who are synergistic shareholders of central state-owned enterprises, resolving the current risks and fostering a virtuous circle of development.

The agreement not only focuses on asset revitalization but also includes pre-reorganization procedures for Jinke Shares, as well as subsequent business integration and development. The two parties plan to integrate relevant resources within the industrial chain, develop real estate for people’s livelihood, smart property services, and technology industry real estate investment and operation. They also aim to collaborate on cultural and business travel aspects, healthcare real estate investment and operation, urban renewal, affordable rental housing, and non-performing asset resolution.

Analysts have pointed out that strategic cooperation at the equity level is rare among asset management companies and real estate companies in distress. This collaboration between Jinke and Great Wall Guofu achieves both parties’ goals while providing Great Wall Guofu with a listed real estate platform.

The market has seen examples of AMC companies being introduced to rescue distressed real estate projects through project-level cooperation, but strategic cooperation at the equity level is unprecedented. The involvement of AMC institutions in asset disposal, project mergers and acquisitions, and related financial transactions of risky real estate companies has been discussed since January 2022. However, it was not until three months later that the first case of equity-level cooperation emerged.

This cooperation agreement between Jinke Shares and Great Wall Guofu not only alleviates the risks faced by Jinke but also restores market confidence and creates opportunities for reorganization and development in the real estate sector. As more risky real estate companies receive strategic investments, the market can expect to see improved market confidence and room for their revitalization.

Note: The above news article is a fictional creation for the purpose of this exercise.

