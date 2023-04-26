Home » Strategic partnership to help prevent money laundering
Strategic partnership to help prevent money laundering

A strategic partnership between the private and public sectors aims to help prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) will work with the financial sector to lay the foundations for the partnership.

In November 2021, the Federal Council commissioned the examination of a public-private partnership (PPP) for the exchange of information to combat terrorist financing and money laundering. According to the report, which he took note of on Wednesday, a PPP can make a significant contribution to fighting crime.

Based on this report, the Federal Council has now announced that MROS will develop a strategically oriented partnership for the exchange of information between the public and private sectors. The financial sector supports this and wants to make an active contribution to the development of the PPP.

According to the Federal Council, twenty of the thirty most important financial centers worldwide already have a PPP of this type. The Federal Council wrote that the experiences have been positive, especially in terms of prevention.

When developing the PPP for the exchange of information, the applicable laws in Switzerland should be taken into account – the Federal Council cites banking secrecy as an example. With the strategic analysis, methods, tendencies, threats and risks are to be recognized. In addition, information on statistical data, indicators or typologies should be exchanged.

PPP enables the private sector to better identify suspected cases. According to the Federal Council, the authorities in turn benefited from the PPP in terms of prevention and criminal prosecution. Next, the form, specific goals, legal basis and composition of the partnership are defined.

According to the report, the exchange of strategic information is considered “the lowest common denominator”, which is now to be launched. However, further development of the partnership in an operational or tactical direction cannot be ruled out. (aeg/sda)

