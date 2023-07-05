Strategies for Development and Cost Reduction in China’s New Energy Battery Industry: Insights from Gechuangdong Zhihe Jun

Title: Gechuangdong Zhihe Jun Advises Battery Manufacturers to Prioritize Cost Reduction and Digitalization for Future Growth

In the highly competitive battle for supremacy in China‘s new energy battery industry, Gechuangdong Zhihe Jun, the Vice President of TCL Industry and CEO of Gechuang Dongzhi, emphasizes the importance of cost reduction and digitalization for manufacturers to achieve further growth. Jun shared his insights during the “Fortune” China Top 500 Cloud Dialogue, conducted by Yu Zhaoyu, Vice President of Pulanjun Energy.

With the industry reaching a critical stage of “two superpowers and many strong,” manufacturers are facing similar challenges in terms of technology and material cost reduction. As a result, the focus on reducing manufacturing costs has become increasingly important, elevating the status of digitalization and intelligence in the industry.

Jun presented three key points that battery manufacturers should consider in light of normalizing industrial peaks and troughs. Firstly, leading companies should emphasize not only cost reduction and increased efficiency but also targeted and strategic investments around key customers, thereby ensuring counter-cyclical growth and investment. Secondly, companies need to pay attention to relative competitiveness compared to their peers, with a focus on minimizing losses during industry downturns and maximizing profits during upturns. This will enable them to capture new opportunities more effectively. Lastly, manufacturers must consider transforming their entire business model, shifting from cost-driven to efficiency-driven transformation and investment-driven to technology-driven or innovation-driven transformation. Here, digitalization and intelligent manufacturing play crucial roles in achieving sustainable growth.

To combat the pressures of cost reduction, Jun advises companies to “repair umbrellas on sunny days.” This means that cost reduction measures employed by manufacturers are often short-term and may not yield significant long-term effects. Thus, it is essential to focus on long-term innovation to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Process innovation and equipment transformation require time, and intelligentization necessitates a longer period for effective implementation. The core behind these measures lies in lean thinking and concepts, with a strong focus on business-driven approaches. This entails leveraging new technologies to improve various aspects of production and manufacturing, such as quality management, equipment management, production control, energy dual-carbon management, and supply chain optimization.

Furthermore, Jun stresses that digitalization in manufacturing companies should be led by individuals with production experience, rather than those solely focused on technology. This avoids falling into the trap of “technology worship” and ensures a holistic approach to digitalization. Moreover, digitalization should not overlook operations in favor of manufacturing. The digitization of both early factories and the overall operational model should go hand in hand to facilitate effective centralized management and control of cross-regional facilities. Ultimately, the success of digitalization lies in the people involved, particularly frontline engineers. Thus, all digitalization efforts should start with empowering these engineers and encouraging independent innovation.

As China‘s new energy battery industry enters a fiercely competitive phase, Gechuangdong Zhihe Jun’s advice on cost reduction, digitalization, and lean thinking serves as a valuable roadmap for manufacturers seeking to secure future growth and success in the industry.

