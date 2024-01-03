Strategy, money, network: This is how you become a business angel

Where do you start? How much money should you bring with you? And how do you find the right startups? – If you want to become a business angel, you should come up with a plan beforehand. miniseries / Getty Images

In this text you will read an excerpt from the book “Angel Investing – How to Invest in Startups as a Business Angel” by Egon Friebus. The author is the founder of two companies and has been working as a business angel for more than six years.

Any startup with a shiny presentation and an enthusiastic founder can be tempting. Like a moth flying to the light, inexperienced business angels often jump into the investment fire too quickly. They forget to question the idea and take a close look at the startup. The founding team likes to push the envelope, build up pressure and whisper seductively: “Don’t let this huge opportunity pass you by!” FOMO – also known as “Fear of Missing Out” or in German “fear that the train will leave without you” – is but completely unfounded. There are more trains than you could ever ride as an angel investor. And if a train rushes past you, don’t worry, the next Startup Express will definitely come. In any case, you only know which train is going to the Port of Bliss at the end of the day when you have reached the final station. So no pressure and no sadness if you don’t go along – the timetable of options is well filled!

Good preparation is the key to success

The internet is full of pitch decks that you can look at like a zoo visitor in a monkey house. As an exercise, you slip into the role of a time traveler and compare the visionary dreams of the founders back then with the reality of today. If you have more enthusiasm than a kid in a candy store, you’re well on your way to becoming a real business angel.

But if reading pitch decks is as exciting to you as watching paint dry, and if comparing the past and present reminds you of a boring history lesson, then you might want to consider whether you really want to become an angel investor.

Find out, whether there is a business angel club or network in your city or region and get in touch. As a rule, you will be invited to one of the next meetings. Before you know it, the first pitch deck is being passed around like football trading cards in the schoolyard. A co-investment offer usually follows faster than you can say “Take me to the moon.”

