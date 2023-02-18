Snow and frost in late February and early March due to the ongoing stratwarming

Weather conditions distorted by an impending stratwarming. The anticipation of Spring that Italy is experiencing and which will reach its climax in the next few days could therefore be misleading and it is said that the winter season does not yet have surprises in store, already between the end of February and the beginning of March, as the website www.ilmeteo.it explains.

First, a necessary premise must be made. With stratwarmingin meteorology, we refer to an anomalous and intense heating of the earth’s stratosphere (portion of the atmosphere between 15 and 50 km above the surface), just above the Arctic Circle, in the order of even 50/60°C within a few days. As shown in the map below, the area above Siberia and Alaska (10 hPa: at a height of about 31 km) will be kept under observation in the coming weeks, where the thermal anomaly could be more relevant: even, as the map indicates, deviations from the average are expected up to +53°C.

This heating, once activated, gradually tends to expand in the direction of the upper troposphere, with repercussions on the Polar Vortex in the space of about 2/4 weeks: the immediately lower tropospheric sector, in fact, is forced to deform (in technical terms speaks of “polar vortex dislocation”) or to break, subdividing into 2/3 distinct depressive lows (“polar vortex split”), which then travel, at least in part, in the direction of medium latitudes, causing cold waves as far as heart of Europe and also on Italy.

From the study of some atmospheric indices it emerged that the most popular hypothesis is that of a subdivision into several portions of the Polar Vortex (as mentioned, in technical jargon Split of the Polar Vortex), with the possibility of powerful meridian exchanges (i.e. cold currents that descend from north to south). Not only. The latest forecast data available to us for the medium and long term also go in the same direction. The projections begin to sniff out interesting movements on a hemispherical scale, with a possible irruption from Russia towards central Europe (and subsequently towards Italy), of a powerful mass of cold air of arctic origin, from February 24 onwards.

