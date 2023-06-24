Strawberries are sprouting in Andalusia, while next door Europe’s largest wetland is drying up

A similar picture can also be seen around the El Pinar farm, further west, very close to the city of Huelva. The consequences of cultivation on each of these farms for the regional water balance cannot be assessed on the basis of the pictures alone. It is known that hundreds of new illegal wells have been built in recent years. These boreholes are too small to see them from the air. However, the growing area under cultivation and the increasing focus of farmers on cultivation under film inevitably means that the need for water is also increasing significantly.

At the Strawberry Awards, of course, things were seen a bit differently. The region has a water problem that the administration must solve, so the appeal of the head of the association. The President of the Region of Andalusia and laureate Moreno agreed that his government was aware of its responsibility to defend “the international reputation” enjoyed by Huelva’s fruit industry. Recently, considerations by his administration had caused a stir throughout Spain to subsequently legalize many of the illegally drilled wells in the region.

