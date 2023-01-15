«CLike most companies, we are happy to put 2022 behind us. The goals for 2023 are to return to accelerating revenue growth». And again: «Before streaming, linear TV, cable, pay TV had 50 years of growth. We are in the early days. And we still represent only 10% of the time that is dedicated to TV». Like this Ted Sarandosco-ceo and chief content officer Netflix at the Ubs Global Tmt Conference on 6 December, at the conclusion…