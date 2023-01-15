Home Business Streaming, after the crisis, the focus is on the turning point between advertising and spending curbs
Business

Streaming, after the crisis, the focus is on the turning point between advertising and spending curbs

by admin

«CLike most companies, we are happy to put 2022 behind us. The goals for 2023 are to return to accelerating revenue growth». And again: «Before streaming, linear TV, cable, pay TV had 50 years of growth. We are in the early days. And we still represent only 10% of the time that is dedicated to TV». Like this Ted Sarandosco-ceo and chief content officer Netflix at the Ubs Global Tmt Conference on 6 December, at the conclusion…

See also  The Beijing Stock Exchange prepares to further implement the seven basic business rules_trading

You may also like

It’s tomorrow!This year may be the easiest to...

Atos, new headquarters in Bari with an investment...

Software is now the soul of the car...

The Davos forum opens, Ita awaits Lufthansa’s offer

Guizhou Bailing signed a “Technology Transfer Contract” for...

Davos, the battle of the riders of the...

Salaries of cleaners and carers: agreement within 24...

Bed Bath & Beyond’s collapse draws suitors for...

Semaglutide turned into “Internet celebrity weight loss drug”!The...

A-share spring market is still there? What are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy