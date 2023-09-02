Streaming service – Netflix – from DVD rental company to streaming giant – News

With the entry into video streaming in 2007, Netflix recognized the opportunities of the Internet early on. The tech company from California now has a lot of competition and is looking for new sources of income in the saturated market. SRF Digital Director Jürg Tschirren on the most important stations of the industry giant.

Jürg Tschirren studied contemporary history and journalism. He has been working for SRF since 2007 and reports on IT, communication, consumer electronics, digital distribution, social networks, data protection, computer security and games.

How did Netflix get big?

The company was founded on August 29, 1997 in Scotts Valley, California by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings. Netflix became big with online DVD rental. Netflix started shipping the handy DVDs in 1997 – shortly after the market launch of the new digital data carrier. In the best years around 2010, over two million DVDs were sent out every day. The DVD business is now being discontinued because it hardly plays a role next to video streaming. The millions of rental DVDs that are still stored are to be distributed to customers.

How did Netflix become the streaming powerhouse?

Netflix recognized early in 2007 that the Internet is the distribution channel of the future. This is also thanks to the success of the YouTube streaming platform, which had been launched two years earlier. Netflix noticed: The audience is ready for a streaming service and the technology is mature enough. As a technology company, Netflix was not afraid to embrace new technologies. In contrast to the classic film and entertainment companies, which prefer to collect license fees instead of building their own streaming platforms. Netflix is ​​still benefiting from the early entry today. Depending on how the numbers are interpreted, Netflix is ​​still number one or just behind Amazon.

Legend: Netflix is ​​an integral part of the streaming market. But it all started with an online DVD rental for today’s tech giant. Keystone/Christian Beutler

Success with the latest technology – is Netflix a textbook example?

The Netflix example shows very well that digitization gives companies new opportunities that open up to the new possibilities at an early stage. Because the rise of Netflix would not have been possible without major technological developments: the expansion of the Internet itself, which enabled faster download speeds and thus video streaming in a quality that audiences were used to from television and DVDs. The most impressive example of sleepy digitization is Blockbuster, formerly the world’s largest video and DVD rental chain, which had over 9,000 branches worldwide at its best in 2004. Blockbuster could have bought Netflix for $50 million at the turn of the millennium, which didn’t happen. Today Blockbuster still has a branch – Netflix is ​​valued at over 180 billion dollars on the stock exchange.

Where is Netflix today?

The golden days of huge audience growth in video streaming are probably over. Not only for Netflix, but also for the competition like Disney, Apple, film studios and TV stations with their own streaming platforms. Netflix is ​​valued about a third lower on the stock market today than it was at the end of 2021, although the company has been able to grow again in recent months. According to the new annual report of the interest group electronic media (Igem) Netflix and Disney are losing viewers in Switzerland for the first time since 2014.

SRF film expert Michael Sennhauser sees one reason for this in the large offer. “On the one hand, this leads to a certain tiredness, on the other hand, there is massive competition. People shimmy from trial subscription to trial subscription.” Accordingly, people are increasingly saving and looking for new sources of income. Netflix increased subscription fees several times and introduced subscriptions with advertising. Netflix is ​​also taking tougher action against people who share a password. At the same time, there are increasing protests from professional groups in the film industry, who see themselves being cheated by the streaming services and want a better share of the profits.

IGEM-Digimonitor 2023

Since 2014, the Swiss Electronic Media Interest Group has been monitoring the user behavior of electronic media and devices in Switzerland every year. This year 2087 people took part. This is a relatively small segment for a representative survey. Non-members of the IGEM can obtain the study for CHF 5,000. One is accessible online Summary.

Surprising results

The results of the study were picked up by many media. SRF film expert Michael Sennhauser sees this critically: “It made me suspicious, because in the quoted excerpts from the study everything is compared with each other.” For example, he was surprised that Tiktok lagged behind relatively far compared to Instagram and Facebook. Maybe they would have had mostly old people in the segment.

Who is behind IGEM?

The IGEM has 45 members who come from large Swiss media agencies and companies. These include CH Media, SRRG SSR, Swisscom and Google Switzerland. The association is committed to “diverse and liberal options for commercial communication in electronic and digital media”. In order to obtain information on the development of information technology and the impact on commercial communication, IGEM carries out studies itself or commissions third parties to do so.

