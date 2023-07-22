Streaming: Wow increases prices – Netflix will probably also become more expensive

The streaming service Wow, formerly Sky Ticket, is changing its subscription structure: New customers can choose a cheaper basic subscription with advertising – if you don’t want that, you have to pay more than before. Certain Netflix customers should also be prepared for a price increase.

Would you like to read more?

Choose an option:

Already a digital subscriber?

Register

Trial month for 0 €

All articles and content on the NOZ.deNews app for on the goAll articles as an audio contributionTrial month for 0 €

Monthly cancellable

Then €14.95/month

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

