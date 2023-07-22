Home » Streaming: Wow increases prices – Netflix will probably also become more expensive
Business

by admin
The streaming service Wow, formerly Sky Ticket, is changing its subscription structure: New customers can choose a cheaper basic subscription with advertising – if you don’t want that, you have to pay more than before. Certain Netflix customers should also be prepared for a price increase.

