Streamlined formulas, but delays for the plants weigh heavily

Long-term PPA contracts are now establishing themselves as an enabling tool for the market which can thus go beyond public incentives. Support in this sense comes from the advance of corporate PPAs, i.e. those contracts in which the exchange takes place between an energy producer or developer of photovoltaic systems and a consumer company – and energy-intensive companies are the perfect counterpart -, without implying a wholesaler brokerage. In Europe they account for 26 GW of the total 45 signed as PPAs, and in Italy they represent about a quarter of the total 2 GW of PPAs (Cerved data). «In Italy we are witnessing a great acceleration of these contracts. They are often signed by the investor even before having built the plant, so the contract includes the entire construction process: from planning to obtaining permits», comments the lawyer Gianandrea Rizzieri, partner of Gitti and Partners and energy expert green.

There are various types of contracts. In those on-site there is a direct physical supply of energy and proximity between producer and consumer is required, with the production plant in proximity to its industrial site. In this case you do not pay the transfer fees. In off-site contracts, the energy comes from a producer plant even if it is not adjacent to the consumer, there is no direct physical supply and the public network is used. Sleeved Ppas are a sub-category of off-sites, where an intermediary acts as an interface between producer and consumer and takes care of all services, such as the sale of surplus energy or the marketing of green certificates. In addition to physical PPAs, which involve the supply of energy, there are also virtual ones – the most widespread – which are a financial transaction. The buyer continues to rely on the electricity grid for his consumption, “compensating” with certificates demonstrating that the energy purchased comes from renewable sources.

If certainly the delays in the authorization procedures of the plants have an impact on the general context and, in a chain, also on the country’s renewable capacity, the signing of a PPA, which is a contract between private individuals, does not in itself have long deadlines.

“Our legislator is trying to promote this type of contract, creating a platform for PPAs which, however, is still in an embryonic stage,” continues Rizzieri, who emphasizes another tool that would be capable of facilitating their diffusion. «It is difficult to find suitable financial instruments for edging, or rather a bank cover that can protect the buyer from excessively drastic fluctuations in the cost of energy. On the other hand, it would be advisable to have them when making long-term contracts, and it is a support that could also lead to lengthening the duration of the standard contract in Italy, which is 5-10 years, to reach 15-35 years, which is instead the practices in Europe and in the world“.

Rizzieri stresses that PPAs are not yet very widespread among small and medium-sized enterprises, but they could be if these were to form consortia. In this context, a financial instrument such as edging would be even more useful.

