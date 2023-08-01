Street Poll: What do young Spaniards think of Germans?

Young Spaniards from Barcelona talk about what they think of Germans. Luca Schallenberger

In Barcelona we asked young Spaniards what they think of Germans.

It is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans: Spain. Known for sunny weather, beaches, sangria and its tapas, the country in western Europe attracts millions of Germans every year. In 2022 alone, almost ten million Germans vacationed here.

One thing is certain: the Germans love Spain. But what do the Spaniards think of the Germans? Stereotypes and clichés often influence the image of others. To see for ourselves, we asked Spaniards on the streets of Barcelona: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Germany?

May (33)Content-Managerin

“I still think about World War II,” said Mai, about 33 years old. “In addition, the Germans are super organized people.” She works at SAP, a German company, and knows how our structure works. “When I think of Germans, I think of direct people, but also of cold and reserved people.”

Maria (44), HR manager

“I’ve been to Berlin a few times,” said HR Manager Maria. “I think the economy in Germany is pretty good right now.” The language is very difficult. “But I’ve never tried to learn them.”

Rebecca (34), programmer

“I think Germans have a dry sense of humor and maybe a bit serious, but very effective and very organized,” says programmer Rebecca.

George (24), salesman

“Germans are cold, very cold,” says 24-year-old George. “The Germans I’ve met are very formal.” He has never been to Germany, but wants to do so. “I heard that Germany has a great Christmas tradition and great Christmas markets – I want to see that.”

Juan (35), driver

When he thinks of Germans, Juan thinks of tall people. “They are a bit distant, but open-minded,” says the 35-year-old. “And Germans have great football. It’s a bit ordinary, but I like Bayern Munich. I’ve also watched the Bundesliga sometimes.” He had also been to Berlin before and really liked the city. “It’s very multicultural and has a lot of history,” Juan continues.

