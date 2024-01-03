Street vendors and beach resorts: from the endless postponements in parliament to the rejections of the TAR and the Council of State, up to Mattarella’s no

ROMA – A long history that passes through a long series of laws, decrees and increasingly clear-cut sentences from the administrative courts and the Council of State, in the attempt perpetually hindered by politics and operators to bring the regulation of street trading back within the scope of the Bolkestein directive , issued way back in 2006 but perpetually under discussion in Italy and never really applied. A story, that of street vendors, very similar to that of beach concessionsand in fact the analogy is recalled by the President of the Republic himself in the letter that accompanies the promulgation of the annual competition law.

2006: Bolkestein

Reconstructing the stages of the street trading story is not easy. Avoiding going back to the mists of time (for the seaside resorts for example, there are those who start the dispute over concessions in 1942) we can start from 2006, the year of Bolkestein, the EU directive relating to services in the internal market which establishes that , in the event that the number of authorizations available for a given economic activity is limited due to the scarcity of natural resources or usable technical capacities, the authorization must be issued for a limited duration and automatic renewal cannot be foreseen, it is necessary a procedure that guarantees impartiality and transparency. Criteria that evidently apply both to commercial licenses and to beach concessions: in both cases the principle of scarcity of space applies (however, for beach concessions the trade associations contest this, arguing that Italian beaches are instead an abundant resource).

The decision of the Unified Conference

The directive was implemented in 2010. The definition of the criteria for the release and renewal of the concession of parking spaces for the exercise of commerce in public areas is entrusted to an agreement to be approved at the Unified Conference, which arrives two years later. It is decided that the duration of parking concessions for commerce in public areas cannot be less than nine years nor more than twelve years and that the duration must be defined by the Municipalities at the start of the selection procedure.

The concession must have a “duration such as not to limit free competition beyond the time necessary to guarantee the amortization of investments, including intangible ones such as those relating to the start-up and training of the owner or legal representative of the company and its employees, as well as a fair return on investment capital”.

The Milleproroghe of 2016

Then there is a detailed transitional regulation for concessions that have already expired or are about to expire which provides for different extensions depending on the situation, but in the meantime we arrive at the Milleproroghe Decree of December 2016 which extends all concessions to the end of 2018, creating quite a few problems to the Municipalities that had already taken steps to publish notices for the renewal of expired concessions. Furthermore, Emilia Romagna requests that the criteria of the 2012 agreement be maintained, which when assigning new concessions provided for the assignment of a score in relation to professionalism (and therefore rewarding operators who already hold concessions). And it raises the question of the illegitimacy of an automatic extension. However, ANCI considers the extension to 2018 to be reasonable.

Budget Law 2018: extension to 2020

But in 2017, one year after the expiry of the first extension, a second one arrives, to 31 December 2020: the 2018 Budget law provides for it, with the aim “of ensuring that the procedures for the assignment of the same concessions are carried out in a homogeneous temporal and regulatory context”. The extension refers to “concessions for commerce on public areas expiring before the aforementioned date and in existence on the date of entry into force” of the law.

The latest developments

In 2018, the budget law for 2019 establishes that street trading no longer falls within the scope of application of the Bolkestein: the EU naturally does not like this, and a possible infringement procedure is already taking shape. The year after law 17 July 2020 n. 77 (Relaunch decree) provides that the concessions for the exercise of commerce on public areas expiring on 31 December 2020, if not already reassigned, are renewed for a duration of twelve years, thus postponing the new assignments to 2032.

This leads to the Pnrr, and the obligation of the Annual Competition Law. The law puts the issue of street vendors (and that of beach resorts) back on the table, but they soon reveal themselves to be so complex that the temptation to eliminate them emerges. Parliamentary discussions are accompanied by many rulings from administrative courts, which in many cases agree with the Municipalities that had started the tender procedures for the reassignment of licences, stating that EU legislation prevails over Italian law (and therefore over automatic extensions).

The current Competition Law

The current Competition Law has the merit of bringing street vendors back into the scope of application of the Bolkestein Directive. It provides that tenders for the assignment of parking concessions in public areas not yet assigned can be immediately announced, but safeguards the “legitimate expectations” of the current concessionaires, who are guaranteed automatic renewal for another twelve years.

Mattarella’s reliefs

The opinion of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the new rules is very harsh. The Head of State first of all refers to the EU directive of 2006 and the sentences of the Constitutional Court of 2012 (which establishes that the Bolkestein directive must apply to street vending) and to the sentence of the Council of State of 2023, which establishes that the tenders by the Municipality of Rome for the reassignment of licenses are valid, because EU legislation prevails over national legislation. The rulings of the TAR which established that the legislative extensions of street trading concessions have no effect are therefore confirmed. Mattarella also states that “the twelve-year extension provided for by the law in question for existing concessions appears, in light of these jurisprudential guidelines, excessive and disproportionate”, and underlines “the inconsistency of providing for an automatic extension of a longer duration (12 years) to that of new concessions (10 years)”.

And those of the Antitrust

Similar findings had been raised by the president of the Antitrust Roberto Rustichelli during the parliamentary hearing in September: the Competition Decree, the guarantor had said, “provides for a regime to safeguard current concessionaires, which does not appear to be in line with European legislation and with the principles established by national and community jurisprudence”. The Authority also reiterated that “commerce on public areas is generally characterized by the scarcity of grantable concessions”, and that therefore the Bolkestein directive must be applied.

Seaside resorts, another never-ending story

The long story of seaside concessions is not too different, to which President Mattarella’s letter refers, recalling that the new rules on street vendors present “obvious analogies with those of maritime state concessions”, the subject of a “previous letter dated 24 February 2023, sent to Presidents of the Chambers and to the President of the Council of Ministers, where I highlighted the contrasting aspects of that discipline with European law and, therefore, with the constitutional provisions”.

After a series of extensions which had triggered a letter of formal notice from the European Commission in 2020, the Council of State had set 31 December 2023 as the final limit for the expiry of existing concessions. And in February 2022 the government Draghi had made this term his own, with the new Competition law. However, less than a year later the Meloni government intervened with a further extension of one year, extendable to two, with the Milleproroghe decree. Precisely the provision that the Head of State refers to in his letter today. The new government had also arranged for the “mapping” of the beaches, with the trade associations. From the mapping it emerged that the beaches are not a scarce resource, and that we can limit ourselves to putting new concessions out for tender, while continuing to keep the old ones standing. The current Competition Law does not provide anything on beach concessions, which are for the moment extended to 31 December this year, pending new legislation that establishes how to regulate them in the future (provided that the EU procedure does not intervene first infringement).

