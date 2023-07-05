Strega Prize, Postorino and D’Adamo favored in Valle Giulia

Rosella Postorino and Ada D’Adamo

Witch Prize, the favorites are Ada d’Adamo with “Come d’aria” (Elliot) and Rosella Pastorino with “I limited myself to loving you” (Feltrinelli)

Of the two names that in all probability will compete tomorrow evening for the Literary Prize par excellence, lo Witch, one belongs to a writer who is no longer there. It is played in fact – according to the never confirmed forecasts – between Rosella Postorino e There’s D’Adamo the match of the final, a match that the author of “Come d’aria” paradoxically began to play after her own disappearance, which took place on April 1 of this year: already present in the dozen, the writer D’Adamo continued to collect votes, until she entered, now posthumously, in the five.

To make up the list of finalist titles we find “I was just loving you” Of Rosella Postorino (Feltrinelli); “Come d’aria” Of There’s D’Adamo (Elliot); “Where you didn’t take me“, Of Maria Grazia Calandrone (Einaudi); “The night crossing” Of Andrew Canobbio (The ship of Theseus) and “Steal the night” Of Romana Petri (Mondadori). Among these, Postorino and D’Adamo are the only two names that we also find in the latest sales charts. The winner will be decided on Thursday evening.

