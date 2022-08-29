Recently, under the guidance of China Household Appliances Research Institute, hosted by Global Home Grid and “Household Appliances” magazine, and co-organized by the National Household Appliances Industry Information Center, the 2022 China Kitchen Appliances Summit Forum was successfully launched online. held.

This forum brought together many well-known brands in the kitchen appliance industry, many well-known experts in the industry and dozens of media guests to discuss the current situation of industry development under the new situation, changes in market trends, the direction of product and experience improvement, and future opportunities. and challenges.





As the biggest highlight of this summit forum, the kitchen appliance brands and kitchen appliance products with excellent performance were solemnly commended, and real good products were selected for consumers.

Among them, Vantage Moer sets won the “Intelligent Qingyue Sets” award by virtue of its advanced performance in the field of set-up and excellent product innovation. As the conference award speech said: “Vatti Moer sets The system has a complete set of experience, beautiful and unified shape design, highly user-friendly detail design, intelligent control and application, and functional settings that contain sophisticated technology.”





Today, the entire home appliance industry has entered the stock era, and the market is also showing signs of weakness. According to data from Aowei Cloud, in the first half of this year, my country’s home appliance market achieved retail sales of 338.9 billion yuan, down 9.3% year-on-year. However, there are still new opportunities in the challenges. Driven by the continuous upgrading of consumption, the development trend of high-end home appliances remains unchanged. In particular, the trends of integration, intelligence, and health are becoming more and more obvious, bringing new developments to the industry. The driving force also opens up a new growth curve for the enterprise.

As a leading brand in the industry, Vantage has been deeply involved in the field of kitchen appliances for 30 years. Years of accumulation and accumulation have given it a keen insight into the market. It took the lead in laying out the entire kitchen scene in advance through the integration of sets to provide users with the best overall kitchen. solution. So far, Vantage has successively launched the Yuanqi series, the Dunhuang series, the Moer series and the pet series, leading the upgrade of the series of kitchen appliances.





As Pan Yejiang, Chairman and President of Vantage Co., Ltd. said: “The kitchen has become a new social place for young users, a place for spiritual healing, and a show for showing their own taste. When consumers buy kitchen appliances, they not only pursue functional satisfaction, but also It will also start from the overall kitchen experience, and pursue both aesthetic unity and individuality and practicality.”

Therefore, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the company, Vantage officially released a new brand strategy in 2022: practice the road of scientific brand, create three good kitchen appliances, and empower serious life. Under the guidance of the new brand strategy, Vantage also officially released the “set kitchen appliance solution” to build a more integrated and integrated kitchen scene, creating a relaxed, comfortable and convenient kitchen environment for users.





In addition, Vantage has participated in the formulation of industry standards for many times, and has become a well-deserved “industry standard setter” by virtue of its hard-core strength. For example, the “Specifications for the Whole Range Silent Evaluation of Range Hoods”, organized and coordinated by the China Association for Quality Inspection, led by the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute and edited by Vantage, was officially released in August 2022, which is another recognition of Vantage by the industry. and sure.

For a long time, Vantage always takes “innovation” as the core, adheres to technology research and development and product innovation, not only brings new ideal kitchen choices to consumers, but also opens a new journey of industry innovation and development. In the future, Vantage will continue to develop new technologies for kitchen appliances, continuously promote product innovation and upgrade, and bring a new ideal kitchen life experience.



