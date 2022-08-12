Development and safety, two wings of one body, two wheels of driving.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The Chinese people’s rice bowl must be firmly held in their own hands at all times, and the rice bowl mainly contains Chinese grains.” “The rice bowl of energy must be held in their own hands.”

On July 28, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting and pointed out that it is necessary to maintain the bottom line of security in all aspects. It is necessary to strengthen food security, improve energy and resource supply guarantee capabilities, and intensify efforts to plan and build a new energy supply and consumption system.

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the complex and severe international environment and the arduous domestic reform, development and stability tasks, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, all regions and departments have coordinated development and security, and won the victory of the summer grain harvest. In a tough battle, the supply of energy resources and stable prices are powerful and effective, providing solid support for stabilizing the economic market and adding sufficient confidence to effectively respond to domestic and foreign risks and challenges.

We are currently at a critical point in economic recovery. To do a good job of economic work in the second half of the year, all regions and departments should unify their thoughts and actions into the central government’s decision-making and deployment of economic work, strengthen food security, improve energy and resource supply security capabilities, and make concerted efforts to consolidate the positive trend of economic recovery.

The bumper harvest of summer grain is hard-won, laying a solid foundation for consolidating the trend of economic recovery

The yield of wheat per mu is 1500 catties! Li Daogui, a major grain grower in Nanxinzhuang Village, Sunxingcun Town, Weihui City, Henan Province, sighed repeatedly: “The policy is underpinned and the subsidies are strong. The service is in place, and the technicians go to the field to ‘open a small stove’. Otherwise, how can late-planting wheat have such a good harvest? ?”

This year’s summer grain production hit a record high. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the total output of summer grain in the country was 147.39 million tons, an increase of 1.434 million tons or 1.0% over the previous year.

– This is an extremely difficult harvest answer sheet.

The autumn flood has been rare for many years, the price of agricultural materials has been running high, the international grain market has fluctuated greatly, and multiple challenges have followed. To fight the disaster and achieve a bumper harvest, a series of policies to strengthen and benefit farmers have been introduced intensively. All regions and departments have solidly promoted grain production with extraordinary and super-strength efforts. The vast number of farmers have worked hard to win the tough battle for a bumper summer grain harvest.

Policy to force to stabilize expectations. The central government has arranged more than 6 billion yuan in subsidies for summer grain wheat to promote growth and stability, to support the rapid planting of wheat, the promotion of weak and strong wheat, and the full coverage of “one spray and three defenses”, and a one-time subsidy of 30 billion yuan was issued twice to actual grain farmers. Raising the minimum purchase price of rice and wheat… The policy “gift package” has made farmers more motivated to grow grain.

– This is a hard-earned record high.

Facing difficulties to increase production, the rice bowl is stable.

“This year’s wheat has survived the autumn flood, and more than 450,000 catties have been harvested on more than 350 acres of land. It is really not easy.” Yang Huijing, head of Ruixiang Family Farm in Daoxibao Village, Daodongbao Town, Cheng’an County, Hebei Province, said with emotion.

The small account book of farmers is connected to the large account book of the state. This year, the national summer grain area is 398 million mu, an increase of 1.38 million mu over the previous year; the yield per mu is 370.4 kg, an increase of 2.3 kg over the previous year. The area has increased steadily, the yield per unit has increased more than expected, and the production of summer grain has increased again from last year’s high base.

Pay close attention to the efficient harvest of field management, and the role of science and technology is great.

“From rejuvenation to jointing and grouting, fertilization, watering, and ‘one spray and three defenses’ followed closely. Although we encountered autumn floods, the yield per mu of wheat planted late still reached 1,200 kilograms. The hard work is worth it!” Nancun Town, Pingdu City, Shandong Province Wang Yuqin, a big grain grower, sighed with emotion.

To fight disasters and win a bumper harvest, science and technology show their skills. A total of 624,000 agricultural and rural departments at all levels have sent 624,000 person-times into villages and households, and they have been sent to the front line to guide and promote the rapid transformation and upgrading of 110 million mu of late-planting land. With quick action and wide coverage, the country has implemented a cumulative control area of ​​750 million mu, and the proportion of wheat grains is basically below 0.2%, which is significantly lower than last year. Efficiently harvesting and returning the grains to the warehouse, this year’s wheat machine harvesting progress is faster than normal, and the machine harvesting loss rate is basically controlled within 2%.

Go all out to improve the quality and increase, and the harvest is full.

“Look at the grains, plump and firm, and high-quality wheat sold for more than 1.5 yuan per catty.” Wang Weitao, a farmer in Songwei Village, Lixin County, Anhui Province, said proudly.

“The quality of wheat this year is significantly better than the previous year.” Pan Wenbo, director of the Plantation Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, introduced that the proportion of high-quality special-purpose wheat in the country reached 38.5%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points over the previous year.

All localities have deepened the structural reform of the agricultural supply side and accelerated green development. At present, the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in my country has experienced negative growth for five consecutive years.

“With a bumper harvest of food, the economy will have a solid foundation for the whole year. Stabilizing food security provides strong support for ensuring supply, stabilizing prices, stabilizing expectations, increasing confidence, and adding sufficient confidence to effectively respond to domestic and foreign risks and challenges.” Agriculture and rural areas Department officials said.

The independent energy guarantee capacity has remained above 80%, and the quality of supply has been significantly improved

Oil and gas at sea. Recently, the fracturing test of the first shale oil exploration well offshore my country was successful and high-yield oil flow was obtained, with a daily output of 17.58 tons of crude oil and 1,589 cubic meters of natural gas.

The silver line spans thousands of miles. During the critical period of peak summer, the Baihetan-Jiangsu UHV DC project was put into operation, and my country has added an energy supply artery of “West-East Power Transmission”.

Energy security is an overall and strategic issue related to national economic and social development. Since the beginning of this year, the energy industry has put energy security and supply first, properly responded to the impact of the epidemic and changes in the international energy market, and continued to strengthen the construction of energy production, supply, storage and marketing systems. The overall security and stability of energy supply has effectively supported economic and social development.

Data show that in the first half of the year, the output of industrial raw coal above designated size was 2.19 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 11%; the output of industrial crude oil above designated size exceeded 100 million tons, and the output of natural gas was 109.6 billion cubic meters. As of the end of June, the inventory of thermal coal in power plants under unified regulation across the country exceeded 170 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 51.7%.

According to the person in charge of the National Energy Administration, from the perspective of energy consumption, since the new energy security strategy was put forward in 2014, my country’s energy utilization efficiency has been continuously improved. The energy consumption per unit of GDP has been reduced by 20% cumulatively, and the average annual growth of energy consumption is about 2.9% to support the national economic growth of 6.2% per year. From the perspective of energy supply, the supply capacity and quality have been significantly improved. Since 2014, my country’s energy independent guarantee capacity has remained above 80%.

While my country’s energy security capability has been steadily improved, the energy consumption structure has been significantly optimized, and the pace of clean and low-carbon transformation has accelerated.

Clean energy is growing. On the western Sichuan Plateau, the world‘s largest hydro-solar hybrid power station, the Yalongjiang Kela photovoltaic power station, is being constructed in an orderly manner. “By connecting to the Lianghekou Hydropower Station, water and light complementation can be achieved, and the randomness and volatility of photovoltaic power generation power can be stabilized.” Qi Ningchun, chairman of SDIC Yalongjiang Company, introduced.

Since the beginning of this year, a number of major clean energy projects have made positive progress. More than half of the million-kilowatt units of Baihetan Hydropower Station have been put into operation, the second phase of the State Power Investment Haiyang Nuclear Power Project has started construction, and the first batch of large-scale wind power plants focusing on desert, Gobi and desert areas The photovoltaic base started construction. In the first half of the year, clean energy power generation such as hydropower, nuclear power, wind power and solar power generation exceeded 1.2 trillion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 12.8%.

Coal utilization is greener. In the Jiangsu Taizhou Power Plant of the National Energy Group, 4 coal-fired generating units are running stably, making every effort to ensure the peak summer. Yu Xiulin, deputy general manager of Taizhou Power Plant, said: “The power plant is accelerating its transition to green and low-carbon, and it can save 110,000 tons of standard coal a year.” down nearly 90 percent.

The construction of new power systems is accelerated. Since the beginning of this year, my country’s first (set) 300-megawatt compressed air energy storage demonstration project has been started, and the construction of the Baihetan-Zhejiang UHV project has accelerated… At present, the cumulative installed capacity of pumped storage power stations nationwide has reached 40 million kilowatts, and the new energy storage has accumulated The installed capacity exceeds 4 million kilowatts; 33 AC and DC UHV lines have been built, and the scale of “West-East Power Transmission” has exceeded 290 million kilowatts, forming a good pattern of large-scale optimal allocation of power resources.

Enhance the sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, and respond to situations, cultivate new opportunities, and start new situations with correct strategies and strategies

“A big country like us must rely on itself. It’s not that we only engage in ‘dual circulation’ when we are in difficulty, or in normal times, ‘dual circulation’ is also the most stable and reliable economic layout. We must have bottom-line thinking and never forget. Dangerous.”

“The whole party must strengthen the awareness of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, strengthen the will to fight, strengthen the ability to fight, adapt to the situation, cultivate new opportunities, and open up new situations with correct strategies and strategies, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development. The most fundamental thing is to put We do our own thing well.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized the need to enhance the awareness of urgency and prevent risks and challenges at important meetings.

At present, my country’s economic operation is still faced with some prominent contradictions and problems, and securing the “rice bowl” of food and energy is of great significance for fully implementing the requirements of preventing the epidemic, maintaining economic stability, and developing security, and consolidating the trend of economic recovery.

This year’s grain output will remain above 1.3 trillion catties, which is one of the main expected goals of development. “The abundance of summer grains has been received, the area of ​​autumn grains has increased steadily, and the overall situation of grain production is improving. We have the ability, confidence and conditions to achieve the annual grain production target.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

——Squeeze the stubble and grasp the autumn grains to consolidate the foundation for a bumper harvest throughout the year.

Year-round grain production, the bulk of which is in autumn grain. Tighten the strings, refuel and dry, and press the stubble to grab the autumn crops. Zeng Yande, chief agronomist and director of the Development Planning Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, introduced that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs is guiding all localities to do a good job in the implementation of autumn grain area, field management, and agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation, so as to strive for a good autumn grain harvest and ensure food throughout the year. The output remained above 1.3 trillion catties.

——Pick up the “golden pole” to promote good technology and good food.

“Selecting new varieties, the fragrant seeds are full; soil testing and formula fertilization can make up for what is lacking, and this year’s late rice can increase production.” Yan Chengshao, a major grain grower in Dazhao Village, Lidian Town, Anlu City, Xiaogan City, Hubei Province, said.

To solve the problem of eating well, the fundamental way out is technology. This year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will continue to vigorously promote key agricultural technologies such as seed sources, improve the level of research and development and application of agricultural machinery and equipment, and promote and demonstrate new agricultural technologies.

——Protect the “rice bowl field” and consolidate the foundation of grain production capacity.

“High-standard farmland has become a ‘ton of grain field’, and the cost per mu can save more than 100 yuan.” said Xiao Quan, a major grain grower in Tangli Village, Yangxi Town, Anfu County, Jiangxi Province.

Cultivated land is the lifeblood of food production. In order to strengthen the foundation of food security, my country has strictly implemented the arable land protection system to ensure that 1.8 billion mu of arable land is truly worthy of its name. more than 100 million kilograms.

What is the energy supply and demand situation in the second half of the year, and how to effectively ensure national energy security?

Li Fulong, director of the Development Planning Department of the National Energy Administration, analyzed that in the second half of the year, with the implementation of various measures to stabilize growth, it is expected that my country’s energy consumption will maintain a growth trend, and the growth rate will accelerate compared with the first half of the year.

Resolutely take the job of energy into our own hands, the energy industry adheres to the principle of being based on the domestic market, making up for shortcomings, providing multiple guarantees, and strengthening reserves, and enhances the sustainable and stable energy supply and risk management and control capabilities, so as to realize the safety of coal supply and the dependence of core oil and gas demand. Self-protection, stable and reliable power supply.

Improve energy strategic security capabilities. By increasing domestic exploration and development efforts, enhancing reserve capacity, and strengthening international energy cooperation, we will take multiple measures to enhance oil and gas supply guarantee capabilities. The “Guiding Opinions on Energy Work in 2022” proposes that this year, the supply guarantee capacity should be enhanced, and the total national energy production will reach about 4.41 billion tons of standard coal, about 200 million tons of crude oil, and 214 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The installed power capacity reached about 2.6 billion kilowatts.

Enhance the smooth operation of the energy system. Under the premise of strictly and reasonably controlling the growth of coal consumption, we will give full play to the role of coal as the main energy source, ensure stable production and supply of coal, and strengthen the construction of production capacity and product reserves. Research and improve the early warning mechanism of supply and demand balance, and resolve regional and periodical supply and demand conflicts such as electricity and natural gas.

Intensify efforts to plan and build a new energy supply and consumption system. This year, State Grid will start 8 UHV projects as soon as possible to promote the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases focusing on desert, Gobi and desert areas. Many of China Southern Power Grid’s increased investment projects focus on new energy transmission supporting grid projects and pumped storage projects.

The more we face risks and challenges, the more we must keep the bottom line of safety, the more we must maintain strategic focus, and do our own thing firmly. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, adhering to the general principle of “steadiness at the forefront, seeking progress while maintaining stability”, and keeping the bottom line of security in all aspects, we will surely be able to lay a solid foundation for the stability of the overall economic and social situation, and continuously enhance the people’s support A sense of gain, happiness, and security.