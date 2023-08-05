Strengthening Drug Safety Management During Flood Control: Heilongjiang Provincial Food and Drug Administration Issues Reminders

Response to heavy rainfall｜Heilongjiang Provincial Food and Drug Administration issued reminders to strengthen drug safety management during flood control

August 05, 2023 20:45:13

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Zhou Zishan

Recently, the reporter learned from the Provincial Food and Drug Administration that the Provincial Food and Drug Administration has issued reminders to drug supervision and management departments at all levels in Heilongjiang Province, drug production, distribution, and use units to strengthen drug safety management during flood control.

Recently, there has been continuous rainfall across the province, and floods and waterlogging have occurred in many places. In order to strengthen drug safety management, ensure drug quality and safety, and protect the vital interests of the people. For pharmaceutical production enterprises, they must do a good job in drug safety protection during the flood season.

First, due to flooding or rain leakage in storage, raw and auxiliary materials for pharmaceutical production and Chinese herbal medicines after flooding must not be put into production, and finished medicines that have been flooded must not be released for sale. The second is to strengthen the tracking of sold drugs, and notify sales companies and users that once the storage area encounters floods and flooding occurs, product recalls will be initiated in time, and drugs that have been flooded must not be sold or used. The third is to strengthen the management of humidity-sensitive products, especially Chinese herbal medicines, and resolutely stop using them once mildew occurs.

Drug distribution companies and drug users should strengthen the flood control protection work in the storage link, and strictly ensure that the storage conditions of drugs meet the requirements of laws and regulations. In the event of waterlogging and flooding, the sales of overwater drugs will be resolutely stopped, and they will not be allowed to enter the use link.

Drug regulatory departments at all levels should strengthen drug quality and safety supervision of drug production, circulation, and use units in the flood season, supervise enterprises to do a good job in the suspension of production and recall of raw water excipients, Chinese medicinal materials, and finished drugs, as well as the subsequent destruction and disposal, and resolutely prevent unscrupulous qualified materials are put into production, and water-treated drugs are put into circulation and use, and the disposal status is reported to the Provincial Food and Drug Administration in a timely manner.