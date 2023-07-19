Home » Strengthening Industrial Waste Recycling in the New Energy Industry: Exploring Opportunities for Power Battery and Photovoltaic Module Recycling
Strengthening Industrial Waste Recycling in the New Energy Industry: Exploring Opportunities for Power Battery and Photovoltaic Module Recycling

Title: Changzhou City Takes Steps to Strengthen Recycling of Industrial Waste in New Energy Industry

Date: July 18, 20XX

Changzhou City’s Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference recently conducted key proposal supervision aimed at strengthening the recycling of industrial waste in the new energy industry. As part of the initiative, field research was carried out at Ruisai Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. and Changzhou Houde Renewable Resources Technology Co., Ltd., followed by a detailed discussion.

The rapid increase in the popularity of new energy vehicles in the market has brought with it the impending wave of decommissioning power batteries. Consequently, the power battery recycling market, estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, has begun to take shape. Recognizing the potential of this emerging sector, Changzhou City has proactively planned and implemented measures such as policy guidance and financial support to encourage the early development of the recycling industry, specifically targeting the industrial waste generated by new energy enterprises.

Notably, Changzhou City has also made forward-thinking efforts in the utilization and recycling of other industrial waste from the emerging energy industries, such as scrapped photovoltaic modules and wind turbine blades. These proactive measures demonstrate the city’s commitment to promoting sustainable waste management practices and boost the overall growth of the recycling industry.

During the consultation, the committee members expressed their full appreciation for the progress made in industrial waste recycling within Changzhou’s new energy industry. They suggested that the industrial logic of “sending, storing, and using” new energy should include the crucial “return” link. This addition aims to strengthen the conditions for product scrapping and subsequent recycling. To achieve this, the committee emphasized the need for research and development of relevant standards, increased support for disposal equipment and technology, and overall leadership in fostering the efficient and orderly development of the waste recycling industry.

Changzhou City’s proactive approach towards industrial waste recycling has the potential to serve as a blueprint for other regions grappling with similar challenges. The strategic focus on emerging sectors aligns with the city’s commitment to sustainable development and will contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

