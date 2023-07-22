Strengthening Privacy Protection and Optimizing Car Purchase Restrictions: Measures to Boost Automobile and Electronic Product Consumption

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 21st – The National Development and Reform Commission announced “Several Measures to Promote the Consumption of Automobiles” and “Several Measures to Promote the Consumption of Electronic Products” on July 21, proposing specific measures to strengthen privacy protection of electronic products and optimize the car purchase restriction policy.

In response to the increasing concerns regarding privacy protection of electronic products, the measures aim to standardize the electronic product recycling system and address issues related to privacy protection. The National Development and Reform Commission intends to improve laws and regulations on personal information protection, establish policies and industry standards for data desensitization and compliant use, and take legal action against companies that improperly use personal privacy.

Chang Tiewei, deputy director of the Employment Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, stated that they will enhance supervision and inspection of second-hand electronic product acquisition companies to crack down on illegal dismantling of electronic products and the illegal circulation of second-hand spare parts. These measures aim to eliminate the threat posed to personal privacy by illegal dismantling and ensure the strict implementation of consumer information protection policies.

Waste electrical and electronic products contribute to environmental pollution and require substantial resources. The measures address these concerns by regulating the recycling system of electronic products. Song Changqing, the second-level inspector of the Environmental Protection Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, highlighted plans to improve the waste recycling policy system, provide financial support, and enhance the level of dismantling and utilization of waste electrical and electronic products. These efforts aim to reduce environmental pollution and promote the high-quality development of the industry.

Regarding the optimization of the car purchase restriction policy, the National Development and Reform Commission aims to tap further potential and improve the quality of automobile consumption. Chang Tiewei stated that they have been working with relevant areas to increase annual car purchase quotas, implement differentiated policies based on urban and suburban quotas, and accelerate their release to meet the needs of residents’ car purchases and travel.

The measures also emphasize the need to improve transparency in the used car trading market. Policies such as the cancellation of restrictions on the movement of second-hand cars and the facilitation of second-hand car transaction registration will be implemented. Random inspections of second-hand car platform companies will be increased, and the results of these inspections will be disclosed to the public in accordance with the law. These actions aim to enhance consumer confidence in transactions.

Furthermore, the measures encourage the purchase of new energy vehicles in suitable areas and support the increase in the proportion of new energy vehicle purchases year by year. To promote the battery swap model, the public sector will conduct pilot projects and continue to formulate standards related to battery swap infrastructure.

The construction of the rural commercial circulation system has achieved positive results in recent years, but there is still room for improvement, especially in terms of infrastructure and channel networks. Efforts will be made to enrich the sales channels of consumer goods, renovate and upgrade rural commercial and trade circulation facilities, optimize county and rural logistics distribution models, and promote the transformation and upgrading of rural commercial enterprises.

The announced measures aim to strengthen the privacy protection of electronic products, regulate their recycling system, optimize the car purchase restriction policy, and promote the construction of the rural commercial circulation system. These initiatives are expected to further promote the consumption of automobiles and electronic products in China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

