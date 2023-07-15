Strengthening Private Equity Infrastructure and Expanding Fundraising Channels: A Focus on China’s Private Equity Industry

Strengthening the construction of private equity infrastructure and broadening the industry’s fundraising channels

By Cheng Dan, Securities Times reporter

Fang Xinghai, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, recently emphasized the need to strengthen the construction of supporting infrastructure for the private equity industry and expand its fundraising channels. Speaking at a symposium on the “Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Private Equity Investment Funds,” Fang called for comprehensive and systematic reforms of private equity funds’ rules and regulations. He also urged for the introduction of long-term funds such as insurance funds, social security funds, and pension funds to further strengthen the industry’s investment capabilities.

Fang pointed out that China‘s private equity industry has surpassed the 20 trillion yuan mark in terms of management scale and is currently transitioning from “quantity growth” to “quality improvement.” The “Private Equity Regulations” introduced several key highlights, including confirming the legal status and functional role of private equity funds through administrative regulations and implementing behavioral norms for market entities. The regulations aim to create a favorable development environment and improve marketization within the industry. Additionally, the regulations address issues related to venture capital funds and implement differentiated supervision to support their development.

Specifically, the “Private Equity Regulations” outline the integrity and diligence obligations of private equity fund managers, emphasizing their statutory duties. The regulations also focus on fundraising behaviors, implementing penetrating supervision and strengthening investor suitability management. To prevent conflicts of interest and misconduct, requirements for professional management and related party transaction management have been established, while violations such as guaranteeing principal and income, using undisclosed information for transactions, and misappropriating fund assets are strictly prohibited. The regulations also address the industry’s challenge of “difficult exit” and provide market-based exit arrangements to protect the rights and interests of investors.

Fang emphasized that the successful implementation of the Private Equity Regulations relies on promoting a situation where market players strictly comply with the law and regulatory agencies effectively enforce it. This can be achieved through comprehensive publicity and education of the regulations, prompt cleaning and reconstruction of rules, expanding fundraising channels, and breaking through barriers in every aspect, including fundraising, investment, management, and withdrawal. In addition, administrative supervision and self-discipline management need to be strengthened to protect investors’ legitimate rights and interests.

To strengthen the private equity industry, Fang suggested enriching sources of funds by gradually introducing long-term funds like insurance funds, social security funds, and pensions. He also proposed improving tax policies to create a tax-neutral system and incentive mechanisms in line with industry characteristics. Infrastructure construction, such as data governance, information disclosure, electronic contracts, and share registration, should be reinforced. Additionally, investor education should be enhanced to promote rational, value-driven, and long-term investment concepts. Furthermore, exit channels should be broadened to encourage a virtuous circle of “investment-exit-reinvestment.”

Overall, the successful implementation of the Private Equity Regulations and the development of the private equity industry rely on strict adherence to the law, effective regulatory enforcement, and the continuous improvement of the industry’s service level. The regulatory departments and industry organizations must work together to achieve these goals and safeguard the legal rights and investment confidence of investors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

