The tenth new building materials industry chain matchmaking meeting of the city’s “Top Ten Industrial Chains” enterprise digital transformation special event was successfully held a few days ago, marking the perfect end of the enterprise digital transformation special event.

In order to thoroughly implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government on promoting the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry through digital transformation, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy, our city follows the “ten industrial chains” and “one chain, one meeting” “One Plan” work plan, solicit industrial service providers and more than 500 enterprises from all over the country to participate in this activity, provide classified guidance and policy guidance, and lead the majority of enterprises to actively learn and apply professional system solutions to form continuous improvement in management level and production efficiency. The benign situation of continuous improvement and continuous improvement of economic benefits. 756 companies in the city have completed the registration of the Antelope Platform, 84 companies have passed the certification of the management system for the integration of industrialization and industrialization, Huaibei Mining and Huafu Fashion have been selected as provincial-level enterprise-level industrial Internet platforms, Huaihai Industry, Hengyuan Coal and Electricity, and Anhui Mining Machinery Industrial Internet The platform was put into use, and 11 “5G+smart manufacturing” scenario applications were implemented. Huaibei Mining, China Resources Jinchan, and Huafu Fashion were selected for provincial-level 5G+ industrial Internet scenario applications. 33 provincial-level smart factories and digital workshops were built, and the production line “four modernizations” Renovated 78 companies and applied 342 sets of robots. Longbo Electric was rated as a pilot demonstration project of national intelligent manufacturing. China Resources Jinchan’s quality accurate traceability scene application won the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s 2022 intelligent manufacturing excellent scene, etc., with remarkable achievements.

It is understood that the city’s manufacturing transformation and development fund support policy this year will increase support for digital transformation projects, increase support for national and provincial intelligent demonstration projects, technological transformation investment, R&D innovation, 5G network construction, intelligent diagnosis, Talent training, etc. provide financial incentives and loan interest discount support. Encourage counties and districts to rely on industrial parks and cooperate with well-known industrial Internet service providers, industry leading enterprises, and scientific research institutions to build a number of industrial Internet innovation centers, promotion centers, public service platforms, and training bases. Improve the service system, carry out multi-level training and guidance for corporate executives, middle managers and grassroots, improve the overall level of corporate digital management, and help the city’s high-quality economic development.

Reporter Zou Chenguang

Correspondent Wu Yuanyuan Intern Zhu Yuanyuan