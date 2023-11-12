Home » Strengthening the Rule of Law in Financial Development: Insights from the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting
Strengthening the Rule of Law in Financial Development: Insights from the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting

The 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting recently took place in Beijing, during which the construction of the financial rule of law was a central topic of discussion. At the parallel forum on “Legal Collaboration and Financial Governance”, hosted by the Beijing Financial Court, participants stressed the importance of strengthening institutional supply and further improving the financial legal system to provide a strong guarantee for high-quality financial development.

Liu Xiaohong, deputy director of the Treaty and Law Department of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the significant progress made in the financial legislative system since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The introduction of major legislative projects and the advancement of the Financial Stability Law are set to enhance the country’s ability to respond to major financial risks.

Yang Mingyu, deputy director of the Legal Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, emphasized the progress made in the capital market’s rule of law and basic systems. He outlined the Commission’s plans to promote the formulation and revision of laws and regulations to further strengthen the legal framework in the capital market.

Li Hanyang, deputy director of the Regulations Department of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration, discussed the challenges posed by the explosive growth of various financial activities and the emergence of new products and business formats in the financial field. He stressed the need to strengthen financial supervision capabilities at the legal system level to improve financial governance.

Shi Bingdong, deputy director of the Management and Inspection Department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, addressed the difficulty in obtaining evidence for cross-border financial cases and outlined plans to reform the foreign exchange management system to strengthen supervision and prevent financial risks.

The discussions at the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve the rule of law in the financial sector and safeguard high-quality financial development. The participants outlined a range of measures aimed at strengthening the legal framework and enhancing supervision capabilities to ensure the stability and resilience of the financial industry.

