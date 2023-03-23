Standstill on the rails and at airports: the unions EVG and Ver.di want to put pressure on with a large-scale nationwide warning strike. Long-distance, regional and local transport as well as airports and the motorway company are affected. Deutsche Bahn is completely stopping long-distance traffic.

The railway and transport union (EVG) and the service union Ver.di are calling for a major strike on Monday. According to Ver.di boss Frank Werneke, a high level of participation and “massive” effects are expected.

PEndlers and travelers throughout Germany will have to prepare for far-reaching restrictions on rail, air and local transport as well as on waterways next Monday. With a large-scale nationwide warning strike, the railway and transport union (EVG) and Ver.di want to paralyze large parts of public transport on the day, as both organizations announced on Thursday in Berlin. “There will be severe delays throughout Germany, including the transport services in all the areas mentioned coming to a standstill,” it said.

The long-distance, regional and S-Bahn transport of Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies are affected by the unprecedented warning strike. Ver.di is also calling for work stoppages at several airports and in local public transport in the federal states of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria. The highway company is also said to be on strike, as is the water and shipping administration.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) will stop its long-distance traffic “completely” on Monday. “Even at DB Regio, there will be no trains running during the strike,” the company said on Thursday. Tickets booked for Monday and the following day can therefore be canceled free of charge or used flexibly until next Saturday.

There will be no regular passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport on Monday. “All tasks that enable full flight operations” were suspended due to the warning strike, the operating company Fraport announced on Thursday. “Fraport therefore urgently asks passengers not to travel to the airport.” Transfer traffic could also not take place at Germany’s largest airport. According to Fraport, around 1,170 take-offs and landings with a total of around 160,000 passengers were originally planned for that day.

Due to the announced warning strikes, there is also no regular passenger and freight traffic at Munich Airport. The airport company announced this on Thursday.

According to the EVG, the railway companies Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn and Die Länderbahn are affected on the rails in addition to Deutsche Bahn. “The all-day strike usually begins on the night of March 26/27 at 00:00 and ends at 24:00,” both unions said.

According to the unions, the warning strikes at airports affect negotiations for public sector employees on the one hand, local negotiations for ground handling employees on the other and nationwide negotiations for aviation security employees on the other.

EVG rejected the first offer

With the actions, Ver.di is increasing the pressure for the third round of negotiations with the federal and local governments, which begins on Monday. Together with the civil servants’ association dbb, the union for the public sector is demanding 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more wages. The employers submitted an offer in the second round of negotiations at the end of February. Among other things, it includes a pay increase of five percent in two steps and one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.

At the end of February, EVG began negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and around 50 other railway companies. The union had rejected an initial offer from Deutsche Bahn last week. She demands at least 650 euros more wages. In terms of higher wages, she is aiming for an increase of twelve percent with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months. Among other things, Deutsche Bahn had offered to raise the wages of the approximately 180,000 employees affected by a total of 5 percent in two steps and several one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.

Deutsche Bahn described the strike in the transport sector as “unreasonable and unnecessary”. The railway and transport union (EVG) must face up to its responsibility and “immediately return to the negotiating table,” said DB HR Director Martin Seiler on Thursday. The railways have “submitted a responsible offer” and are “ready to talk at any time”. The next regular hearing at the end of April is far too late.

Airport Association: Warning strike affects around 380,000 passengers

According to the airport association ADV, the strike will affect hundreds of thousands of passengers. “Around 380,000 business and private travelers will not be able to take their flight,” the association told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Thursday. The ADV spoke of “strike escalation based on the French model”. An entire country is cut off from international air traffic.

“The trade unions say goodbye to the tried and tested tradition that solutions are reached at the negotiating table in Germany,” criticized ADV general manager Ralph Beisel. The announced actions went beyond every imaginable and justifiable measure and had nothing to do with a warning strike. “Rather, it is an attempt to introduce French conditions in Germany by means of a general strike.”

The lack of understanding at the airports is so great because the third round of tariff talks in Potsdam is due next week. The recent series of warning strikes at airports has caused significant problems. “The image of Germany as a location for air transport among international travelers is being damaged.”

Local and long-distance transport as well as airports all over Germany were struck more than 30 years ago in the course of a strike that lasted several weeks. During this hard industrial dispute in the public service in the spring of 1992, several hundred thousand employees temporarily stopped working. However, this was a regular industrial action, not a warning strike.