Strike at Geneva Airport: Employees stop working on Friday morning

– Employees paralyze Geneva airport on Friday morning

A state of emergency will prevail at Geneva Airport just at the start of the holidays. With the strike, the employees are defending themselves against a wage reform.

Posted today at 12:58 p.m

Around 200 employees at Geneva Airport gathered on Thursday morning in front of “their” airport to demonstrate one last time against wage reform.

Photo: Martial Trezzini (Keystone)

Passengers push their suitcases carefree down the pavement into the Geneva Airport building. On Thursday morning, no one cares about the 200 airport employees who gathered in front of the airport at 8 a.m.: bus drivers, baggage and security checks, architects, engineers, electricians, firefighters, mechanics and air traffic controllers who check in with the pilots in their planes Show taxiways to the parking position. You are among the 1,000 employees who work directly at Geneva Airport.

On Friday morning the picture should be different. All eyes will be on the airport employees. Because they start a strike early in the morning and ensure that no planes take off or land in Geneva. The 22-strong Board of Directors of Geneva Airport, which belongs to the canton of Geneva, decided at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday morning to stick to a wage reform. A wage reform that several hundred airport employees and their union VPOD reject. After a labor arbitration failed, they decided a few days ago to go on strike in this case.

“I now have half a day to prepare for everything.” Pierre Bernheim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Geneva Airport

After the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors Pierre Bernheim said he was disappointed with the attitude of the workforce and their union. He could “not yet estimate what will happen tomorrow,” said Bernheim. “I now have half a day to prepare for everything and still hope that the staff will return to the negotiating table to negotiate accompanying wage protection measures.” But Bernheim also assumes that the airport will be completely blocked, at least in the early hours of the morning. He advises airline passengers to visit the airport websites or contact the airlines.

The employees are disappointed too. «The strike is the last resort. We hoped to find an agreement with the airport management and are ready to continue the discussion,” says Raphaël Escalera, Vice President of the Personnel Committee. Anyone arriving at Geneva Airport tomorrow won’t see any pretty scenes, he suspects. “I apologize in advance and ask for your understanding of our situation,” says Escalera. How exactly the airport will deal with the situation, especially if there are protests from passengers, VR President Pierre Bernheim did not want to say anything about that. There are emergency plans, but these are secret.

A short but painful strike

The employees are angry. Angry at her employer and disappointed in airport director André Schneider. They say so openly on Thursday morning. They want to start their strike on Friday at 6 a.m. or earlier and end at 10 a.m. So it should only last four hours. But this short time is enough to completely paralyze the perfectly timed airport operations, with consequences until the end of the day and probably beyond. And also for alternative airports such as Zurich and Lyon.

Union secretary Jamshid Pouranpir prepared Geneva airport workers for the strike on Thursday morning.

Photo: Martial Trezzini (Keystone)

The labor dispute is all about wage reform, which has been under discussion for a year. Employees, the staff committee and the airport union VPOD say about the wage model of airport director André Schneider that it is “non-transparent, unfair and incomprehensible”.

Claire Pellegrin, the president of the staff committee, says Schneider wants to automatically and linearly abolish loyalty bonuses and profit sharing schemes. Instead, there should only be individual, performance-related wage increases, for which there are no clear criteria. “That’s unacceptable, and we made that clear to management at the negotiating table,” says Claire Pellegrin.

Olivier Mabille, Vice-President of the Personnel Committee, is particularly irritated by the decision because the airport generated a net profit of 60 million francs for 2022 and expects a profit of 100 million francs this year. The pandemic years were difficult financially, but this time has been overcome and the future prospects are good, says Mabille.

Airport wants to save

The airport management sees things differently. There are “no wage cuts, and loyalty bonuses will continue to be paid,” the management wrote in a communiqué a few days ago in response to the airport union’s strike warning. This is also emphasized by Chairman of the Board of Directors Pierre Bernheim. Nevertheless, one must save on wages because “the challenges are manifold, especially after two years of global health crisis that brought airport operations to a standstill for several months, doubled its debt and slowed down renovation and energy transition projects”. Air traffic and thus income would “stagnate in the coming years,” predicts Bernheim.

VPOD union secretary Jamshid Pouranpir says, “Several hundred workers will go on strike on Friday, but a dozen is enough to bring airport operations to a complete standstill.” If the controllers who guide the pilots to the parking position on the runway go on strike, there will be no more take-offs and landings. Exactly this and more is likely to happen tomorrow in Geneva.

Philip Reichen has been the French-speaking Switzerland correspondent based in Lausanne since 2012. He studied history, philosophy and general constitutional law at the universities of Zurich and Freiburg im Breisgau.More information@PhilippeReichen

Found a mistake?Report now.

1 Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

