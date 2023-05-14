Strike averted at Deutsche Bahn

Train drivers can breathe a sigh of relief: the planned strike from Sunday evening was averted. “Even the threat of a warning strike was successful,” said the union EVG. Deutsche Bahn is visibly relieved. But the negotiations continue.

Dhe planned 50-hour warning strike at Deutsche Bahn (DB) was averted at the last moment by a court settlement on Saturday. WELT learned this from negotiating circles. On Saturday morning, the railways had surprisingly tried to stop the walkout planned for Sunday evening Railway and Transport Union (EVG) to be prevented with an urgent application to the labor court in Frankfurt am Main.

“This step is now necessary in the interests of the customers,” the group explained its approach. The EVG wants to go on strike, even though DB has submitted an offer for a wage increase of up to ten percent in two stages and has met the union’s key preconditions for negotiations.

“This is disproportionate and damages customers and uninvolved third parties,” said the group. The court, which negotiated the application from Saturday afternoon, submitted a settlement proposal that both sides agreed to. The strike, which was originally supposed to start at 10 p.m. on Sunday evening and last until midnight on Tuesday night, is therefore not taking place. The parties want to announce details of the comparison on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the EVG confirmed the agreement and the cancellation of the strike: “Even the threat of a warning strike was successful,” the union said in a statement. “The employer made it clear to the court today that he accepted our claims for the minimum wage Fulfills.”

The settlement was therefore concluded on the advice of the court. The strike is only suspended for the time being. “We call on the employer to immediately enter into negotiations with us on the subject of the minimum wage,” said the EVG. That is the prerequisite for all other negotiation topics. “Should the employer break his word, we will call another strike,” the EVG threatened. “The fact that this is possible and permissible was once again made clear in court today.”

Deutsche Bahn was relieved by the comparison: “Deutsche Bahn’s appeal to the labor court was worth it for everyone,” said HR Director Martin Seiler. “In the interest of the railway companies, their customers and the industry, we have done everything to avert this strike, with success. Of course, both sides always belong to such a compromise.” Part of the settlement is also that the parties have agreed to negotiate quickly and constructively with the aim of an early conclusion.

Despite the cancellation of the strike, there will be restrictions on long-distance and local transport in the next few days. The company said the railway had to reschedule around 50,000 train journeys as well as the associated shift and deployment plans. The DB will provide information about the exact timetable from Sunday afternoon.

