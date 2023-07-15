Strike in Italy: Chaos expected at airports free press

Italian media warn of a “black Saturday”: Severe restrictions and even chaos are to be expected at airports in the country. Not only the ground staff are on strike.

Rom.

Due to strikes at airports and in air traffic, passengers in Italy have to be prepared for restrictions, some of which are severe. Travelers from Germany are also affected.

The ground staff, who are responsible for handling and check-in services, among other things, are on strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Italian consumer protection association Codacons estimated that around 1,000 flight connections and more than 250,000 passengers could be affected by the strike.

Hundreds of flights – including those to and from Germany – have already been cancelled. Chaos is expected at the airports. Some flight connections, for example from Rome-Fiumicino to Munich, Cologne, Hamburg or Frankfurt, are canceled during the period of the walkout. Flights to Germany were also canceled from Milan-Malpensa Airport in northern Italy. In addition, flights from German airports to Italy were canceled. German travelers are therefore asked to find out about the status of their flights.

pilots are on strike

Italian media warn of a “black Saturday” in air traffic. In addition to the ground staff, the Malta Air pilots, who control Ryanair flights in Italy, are on strike from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pilots and flight attendants at the low-cost airline Vueling are also on strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Europe’s largest direct airline Ryanair had previously announced that the strike would result in flight cancellations and restrictions on flights to and from Italy.

This is the second strike in Italy, after a nationwide rail strike on Thursday, affecting thousands of people and causing problems in public transport. The strikes hit Italy in the middle of the peak tourist season and during a heatwave with high temperatures.

Belgium also affected

In Belgium, several flights are also canceled due to strikes by Ryanair pilots. 120 flights to and from Brussels Charleroi Airport are affected, reports the Belgian news agency Belga. The pilots are therefore demanding that their salaries be brought back to the level before the Covid 19 pandemic. During the pandemic, they had accepted temporary pay cuts to support Europe’s largest direct airline, Ryanair. The pilots also complained about problems with their rest times, as Belgian media reported. (dpa)

