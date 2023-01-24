The unions of gas station attendants are once again attacking the government in the parliamentary hearings on the Transparency decree. Positions that do not seem to open up to a last minute withdrawal of the strike decreed in recent days and which starts this evening at 7 pm for the ordinary network and at 10 pm for the motorway one.

Union hearings

Faib Confesercenti, represented in the Productive Activities commission of the Cmera by the president Giuseppe Sperduto, asked to “correct the Transparency decree by repealing the so-called billboard (the one used to indicate the average regional price, ndr) by replacing it, if necessary, with a QR-Code or an App or with remote luminous devices in order to relieve petrol stations already burdened by communication obligations and consequently cancel the further penalties that would make no sense in the absence of fulfilments” Sperduto retorted again on the subject of speculation which, he explained, “lurks in the great VAT evasion that still impacts the network and in the unacceptable contractual illegality that generates that phenomenon of oil illegal hiring which subtracts over ten billion euros from the year to the state coffers, according to official sources”. who really speculates by defrauding the State”.

Fegica is in line, which with the president Roberto Di Vicenzo spoke of “embarrassment of the government” and, in reiterating the opposition to the exposure of the new cartel and to the sanctions linked to the non-publication of the prices because “they already exist and are already unfair” , Di Vicenzo hopes for the “restoration of the situation quo ante” because “if the flames hadn’t been fanned everything would already have been in line with what has already been established”.

Bruno Bearzi, president of Figisc Confcommercio, recalled that the decree “even denied the constructive climate that emerged during the meeting on 13 January which acknowledged that the category had been unjustly guilty of speculative practices and announced the opening of a permanent table of “chain” on the overall measures to be taken for the sector, allowing the freezing of the strike to be announced”. Freeze then overcome by events, until the protest that starts tonight is maintained. The Figisc proposal is, “instead of additional useless signs”, to display at the points of sale “a QRCode, which directs users actually interested in accessing the MIMIT Observaprezzi Carburante site, with data therefore certified by the Ministry and based on prices effective, selectable by geographical area, itinerary or motorway section, effectively overcoming this useless dispute on a concept, that of the “average price” in the consumer’s proactive sense, which has a purely media and emotional value following the attention on prices unleashed by the increase in excise duties”.

Methods of the strike

The refueling stations, the three associations of distributors reiterated on the eve of the strike, will remain closed due to strikes – including the self-service stations – for 48 consecutive hours, from 19.00 on 24 to 19.00 on 26 January on the ordinary network and from 22.00 on 24 to 22.00 on 26 January on the motorway network. On the ordinary network, the prefectures give indications for the provision of minimum services, while the motorway petrol stations that will remain open (one every hundred kilometres) are indicated by the Regions. The advice is therefore to visit the respective sites to get the official indication.

Consumer protests

The acronyms of the gas station operators summarized the reasons for the lockout in a flyer, motivated “to protest against the shameful defamatory campaign against the category and the ineffective government measures that continue to penalize only the operators without protecting consumers. To avoid further increases in the fuel prices”. They found the support of Assopetroli-Assoenergiathe companies that own half of the service stations in Italy: “Full solidarity with the unions of petrol stations (Faib, Fegica and Figisc-Anisa) on strike against the measures of the Transparency Decree”.

Consumers, on the other hand, are against it. For Absolute users it is “a strike wanted and ordered by the oil companies, the real protagonists of the battle against transparency on fuel prices”. The Codacons he denounces that “on the occasion of the gas station strike, fuel prices are registering increases throughout the network, a circumstance that could represent yet another speculation to the detriment of motorists”. and for theUnc “the gas station lobby has already won, given that the government, after giving birth to a mouse, has already reneged on the decree, reducing the fines from the current 516 euros to the ridiculous 200 euros”.

Rising prices on the net

According to the usual survey of the Daily relaymeanwhile, prices are rising “driven by the new sharp rise (the fifth consecutive for petrol, the second for diesel) in the international prices of refined products, back to the levels seen at the end of November”. This morning Eni increased the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by two cents per litre. Same move for IP and Tamoil, while for Q8 we register an increase of one cent/litre for both products. These are the averages of the prices charged communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 yesterday morning on about 15,000 plants: self-service petrol at 1.844 euros/litre (+2 thousandths, companies 1.845 , white pumps 1.840), diesel at 1.889 euro/litre (+1, companies 1.891, white pumps 1.883). Petrol served at 1.981 euro/litre (+1, companies 2.022, white pumps 1.899), diesel at 2.027 euro/litre (+1, companies 2.070, white pumps 1.941). LPG served at 0.782 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 0.793, white pumps 0.769), methane served at 2.140 euro/kg (-4, companies 2.153, white pumps 2.129), LNG 2.620 euro/kg (-2, companies 2.660 euro/ kg, white pumps 2,590 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.923 euro/litre (served 2.180), diesel self-service 1.967 euro/litre (served 2.225), LPG 0.884 euro/litre, methane 2.187 euro/kg, LNG 2.503 euro/kg.