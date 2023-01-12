The gas station attendants eventually dissolve their reservations and decide to protest. And the government summons them, tomorrow 13 January at mid-morning at Palazzo Chigi: to welcome them in the Green Room there will be the ministers of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, with the undersecretary to the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano.

In the middle of a fiery week for the fuel sector – with the rise in prices that followed the end of the discounts on excise duties, the cross accusations of speculation and the own goal by Prime Minister Meloni who ruled out having promised a new cut in the tax levy forgetting its schedule – the announcement of the pump managers’ strike arrives.

“To put an end to this ‘wave of mud’ against a category of honest workers and try to restore the truth, the managers’ associations, together, have taken the decision to proclaim the state of agitation of the Category, throughout the network; of launch a counter-information campaign on the plants and proclaim, for the days of 25 and 26 January 2023, a first strike action, with a garrison under Montecitorio”.

The protest was announced in a statement by Faib-Confesercenti, Fegica, Figisc-Confcommercio.

Meloni’s defense

The hypothesis of a strike had already made its way on Wednesday, following the measures launched by the Council of Ministers on the transparency of the price of fuel in service stations, after the wave of price increases recorded since the beginning of the year. The associations represent around 16,000 of the 22,000 managers of refueling points scattered along the national road and motorway network. Defending the decree, which provides for the obligation of transparency on the daily price compared to the national average and a ceiling for petrol stations on the motorways, Meloni had said on his social networks: “Most petrol stations are honest and responsible and we must intervene to protect them In cdm we have decided to strengthen the sanctioning rules for those who fail to comply with the communications required by law and we have established that every petrol station should display the average daily price”.

Strike times

The strike is scheduled from 19.00 on 24 January 2023 to 07.00 on 27 January 2023. “The Government – reads the note from the three organizations – increases the price of fuel and offloads the responsibility on the Managers who become the recipients of insults and insults from motorists exasperated. A shameful media campaign has been launched against the category. Then a state of agitation has been declared throughout the network and a strike against the behavior of the Government. A garrison under Montecitorio is announced. The traffickers of illegality who operate are beatified in tax and social security evasion and which subtract from the Treasury over 13 billion euros a year.To put an end to this “wave of mud” against a category of honest workers and try to restore the truth, the Associations of Managers, jointly, have taken the decision to proclaim the state of agitation of the Category, throughout the network; to launch a counterinformation campaign on the plants and proclaim, for the days of 25 and 26 January 2023, a first strike action, with a garrison under Deputies.

The rage of the category against the government

The impression that the category has drawn from this story is that of a Resource hunting executive to cover their political responsibilities, without even having the courage to put their face on the choices made and knowing full well that the Customs Agency, Mimit, and the Revenue Agency already have the knowledge and availability of data on movement, on fuel prices and on the reliability of daily communications provided by the category. It is a media scam to which the trade organizations intend to give answers with the mobilization of the managers”.

In the communication to the Commission for Guaranteeing the Implementation of the law on the strike in essential public services, the organizations speak of “irresponsible and unusually serious political actions against an entire category of honest economic operators who base their activity on a fixed margin per liter of 3 gross cents per litre, guaranteeing the State, at its own risk and peril, in some cases of life, an income of around 40 billion a year in revenue”.

The gas station attendants, on the other hand, grasp the support of the president of Assopetroli-Assoenergia, Andrea Rossetti, who in a letter gives support to the trade union organizations of the managers: “The unease that you express publicly is shared by our entire category”, writes Rossetti addressing the letter to the presidents of Figisc, Faiub and Fegica. “The events of the last few days, the many improvident utterances of authoritative political and government exponents, following the failure to extend the excise discount, have aroused deep concern in all of us”, he adds.

Giorgetti: “Avoid speculation”

The head of Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, returned to the subject at the question time of the Senate on the measures against the high fuel price. “The government has approved a decree law aimed at transparency in prices and at strengthening the power of control to avoid any speculative practices”, he said, adding that now “it will closely monitor the situation of price trends, not only those of petrol but also of consumer goods, in order to determine whether it is consistent with the offers or whether it is determined by speculative behavior and lack of transparency”.

Giorgetti therefore defended the government’s choice not to renew the discounts on excise duties introduced by Draghi. “I remember – he said – that the measures adopted by the previous government (since March 2022), which led to the reduction of excise duties on fuel, were adopted when their price had exceeded 2 euros per liter (reaching 2.184 euros per petrol) and ended in the month of November. These price conditions are very different from the current ones and, precisely because of this, the Government has deemed it appropriate to intervene with regulatory measures aimed at improving price transparency and avoiding speculation “.