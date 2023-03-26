A strike is scheduled to paralyze all rail and air traffic on Monday. Chaotic conditions are threatening on the streets. Traffic jam expert Michael Schreckenberg explains the consequences for motorists and how the chaos could still be prevented.

If because of the strike there is a risk of traffic jams on the streets – because the car remains the only reliable means of transport

Michael Schreckenberg teaches and researches as a professor for the physics of transport and traffic at the University of Duisburg. He is one of the best-known traffic researchers in Germany. In the early 1990s, he helped develop the Nagel-Schreckenberg model of freeway traffic, which can be used, among other things, to explain how traffic jams develop.

WELT: Mr. Schreckenberg, on March 27, a strike is to paralyze all rail and air traffic in Germany. What consequences can you expect on the streets?

Michael Schreckenberg: People’s first reaction will be to switch to cars. That’s the only chance to move over long distances during a strike like this. We know such situations, for example, from the unexpected onset of winter. In a second reaction, however, one will say: Even if things get difficult with the car, one tries to spend the day at home. Thanks to home office and flexible working hours, some are no longer so dependent on the car. But there are many who cannot avoid it. Craftsman trips, for example, commercial traffic and truck transport must take place. Anyone who has to drive will consider being on the road as early as possible before the others set off.

Read more about road traffic here

WELT: Does that really help in a big strike?

also read

Schreckenberg: The only advice I can give is to leave the car behind and try to organize your work differently. In such a situation, avoiding traffic that is not absolutely necessary is not only in your own interest, but also in the interest of others. In the best case, there can be an overreaction, as we saw with the closure of the A40 in Essen: drivers have avoided driving, which has led to less traffic and less congestion.

Michael Schreckenberg teaches at the University of Duisburg as a professor for the physics of transport and traffic Those: pa/rtn – radio tele north/rtn, patrick beaker

WELT: Would that also be possible with such a shock to the transport system as is now looming?

Schreckenberg: With the A40, people were able to prepare for the closure long beforehand. This is not possible now. The strike was announced on Thursday, which means there were only two working days left to organize Monday. A lot of traffic could probably no longer be rescheduled. That is of course also the intention, the unions want to create as much chaos as possible.

WELT: Tunnels such as the Elbe Tunnel may also be blocked.

Schreckenberg: We haven’t actually experienced that in such a massive form. If you block air traffic, trains and also the motorway, you can bring the transport system to a complete collapse. Then nothing goes further. But I assume that freight traffic will continue to roll. The trucks will drive and the deliveries will continue. But a great many people will try not to drive themselves. It will be interesting to see how big the impact of working from home really is.

also read Union conflict

WELT: The Ifo Institute estimates that 56 percent of Germans could work at least partially from home and 25 percent actually do it. If everyone stays at home, would that take the pressure off the system?

Schreckenberg: In any case. But if you look at the streets now, the numbers are not quite consistent. With 25 percent home office, we should have significantly less traffic, but that’s just not the case. Instead, we are back to the pre-Corona level. I’m a little skeptical, but we’ll see on Monday. The media reports have also made people aware of the situation, which could help.

also read

WELT: In such a case, would it also help to lift the Sunday driving ban for trucks, as the logistics industry is demanding?

Schreckenberg: That might take some of the pressure off Monday morning, but it wouldn’t do much. Trucks are mainly used for long-distance traffic, every tenth vehicle on the Autobahn is a truck. But they start on Sunday evening at 10 p.m. Commuters on Monday morning are particularly affected by the strike, which is the second major peak in traffic during the week after Friday afternoon. This peak is narrow but very high. So there is a lot of traffic in a short time. You don’t see any leisure drivers on Monday morning, but mainly commuter traffic. And it will hit him above all.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third-party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.