Strike year 2023: Strikes are still likely

On March 9, the signs were still on strike. At that time, the Verdi services union published the result of its ballot at Deutsche Post: 85.9 percent of the members surveyed voted for an indefinite strike. “The result of the ballot shows the determination of our members to fight for a good collective bargaining result,” said Verdi negotiator and vice-chairwoman Andrea Kocsis at the time. At the same time, her union had been calling on federal and local employees to go on warning strikes for a month. Among them, too, the idea of ​​an indefinite, “real” strike was discussed. It would have been the first indefinite public sector strike since 1992. It looked like 2023 would be a year of strikes.

In the meantime, however, the German working world seems to be at peace again. After the ballot at Deutsche Post, the management of the Verdi group rushed to a new round of negotiations, in which a new collective agreement was finally agreed. 61.7 percent of the Verdi members surveyed at Swiss Post finally agreed with the outcome of the negotiations.

Also in the public service the air is out again in terms of strikes. Last weekend, Verdi agreed on a new collective agreement with the federal and state governments. It provides for a tax- and duty-free one-off payment of 1,240 euros in June, and from July to February 2024 it is another 220 euros per month. From March 2024, the collectively agreed wages will then increase by a monthly base amount of EUR 200 gross and 5.5 percent. At least the employees should get 340 euros more gross per month. The term of the collective agreement is 24 months.

The collective bargaining parties finally agreed on the proposal of the arbitrators, who had been called by the employers after Verdi had declared the collective bargaining to have failed. The new collective agreement still has to be accepted by the Verdi members. But their enthusiasm has its limits. »Unfortunately, the settlement recommendation of the arbitration commission is not sufficient. Acceptance of the recommendation would not stop the flight of personnel from the public sector and would further exacerbate the problems,” said a resolution of the meeting of the Berlin team and strike delegates of the public companies in the run-up to the decisive round of negotiations.

For a Berlin nurse who does not want to be named, the degree is “absolute cheek”. What particularly upsets her: that the inflation adjustment is being sold to her and her colleagues as a wage increase. ‘The money is simply not there. Yesterday I bought five things for a salad and already 30 euros were gone«, she says.

The tax and duty-free one-off payment that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) initiated last autumn as part of the concerted action with employers’ associations and trade unions turns out to be a disservice to employees. Because if you take the inflation of the past year, this year and next year together, the wage increase in the public sector does not compensate for the inflation rate.

That’s why Verdi was actually against the idea of ​​inflation compensation payments, which was supported by DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi. But now they are in the new collective agreements both at Deutsche Post and in the public sector. So did the union alienate its members by agreeing to the federal-local deal?

»In my opinion there was still room for improvement. We are worth it,” says the Berlin nurse. If you had shown strength and gone on an indefinite strike, you could have gotten more out of it. “Even if it had only been 0.5 percent.” She also knows that there are colleagues who think the degree is good, but the more one was involved in the warning strikes, the more dissatisfied one was with the result.

According to Verdi, half a million employees took part in the public sector warning strikes. For the union, the industrial action has also paid off in terms of membership. By the end of March it had registered over 70,000 new members in the new year. For trade unions, therefore, strikes not only have the function of enforcing collective bargaining demands, but they also organize the employees and bring in new members.

The warning strikes were motivating, says the nurse from Berlin. The labor dispute made a great impression on the young colleagues in particular. Many were added during the warning strikes. Sometimes there were also colleagues from stations that you never thought of. “Suddenly there were six people on strike. That was great,” she says.

However, a problem for Verdi in the federal and local public services is that – unlike the post office, for example – an arbitration procedure is provided if the parties cannot initially agree on a collective agreement. So the union could not start the ballot on an indefinite strike immediately after declaring the negotiations had failed. And in the time of arbitration there is a duty of peace. This means the union cannot conduct warning strikes. The mobilization dynamic is thus interrupted. This is perhaps also a reason why Verdi finally agreed to the deal. The arbitration agreement is controversial within the union, and there are some who would like to see it terminated.

However, it has not become completely calm in the working world after the degree. This week, Verdi called for warning strikes in local public transport in several federal states. The railway union EVG also announced further work stoppages after the second round of negotiations with Deutsche Bahn failed. After all, there are still more collective bargaining rounds to come – for example in the public sector in the federal states. The strike-friendly train drivers’ union GDL is also negotiating a collective agreement at Deutsche Bahn again in the fall.

All of these collective bargaining disputes are about sharing the costs of high inflation. The trade unions are under particular pressure to negotiate the highest possible tariffs in order to at least minimize the loss of real wages for employees. “We will see a significant increase in labor disputes,” predicted the President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, this week in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. In addition to the high inflation, he sees another reason: what he calls the “turning point” on the labor market, from an employer to an employee market. Because the shortage of skilled workers and workers leads to a shift in power in favor of the employees.