One of the largest strikes in recent years began in Germany on Monday night. Since midnight, employees in the public sector and on the railways nationwide have gradually responded to the call from the unions for a 24-hour warning strike. The strike affected the entire transport sector: the railways stopped long-distance and regional transport, and airports, local public transport and ports and locks for shipping were also affected.

Because of the collective bargaining conflict in the public sector and on the railways, the service company Verdi and the railway and transport union (EVG) had called a total of around 350,000 employees in various areas nationwide to the warning strike. While the unions justified the strike with insufficient offers from the employers, the employers accused the unions of gambling away their credibility.

Millions of people had to get to work in a different way than usual on Monday; huge traffic jams were expected on the roads. “DB long-distance and regional transport stopped on March 27, 2023 due to a strike by the railway and transport union (EVG),” said the Deutsche Bahn website in the morning.

In addition, public transport was to be on strike in seven federal states – Baden-Wrttemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony.

Almost all major airports will also be on strike on Monday, but not Berlin. At Munich Airport, no more passengers could be transported since Sunday due to the strike. Ship traffic will be on strike at locks and ports on Monday.

The EVG said the strike had already begun on Sunday evening at the Hamburg-Langenfelde and Eidelstedt plants. In the course of the night and morning, the locations Frankfurt, Hanover, Karlsruhe, Düsseldorf and Magdeburg should be added. “The willingness to go on strike is very high, and the employees’ anger at being stalled by their employers is huge,” said EVG collective bargaining board member Kristian Loroch.

EVG chairman Martin Burkert accused Deutsche Bahn of not having submitted a serious offer in the collective bargaining dispute. “We are striking for a viable offer,” said Burkert of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday edition). “What the railways have put on the table so far is nothing.” Instead, she even works with “anti-social counter-demands” such as holiday cuts.

The EVG boss did not want to rule out further warning strikes “over the Easter holidays”. This depends on “whether the railway board will soon submit a decent offer”.

The employees in the transport sector are dependent on significant wage increases. “For colleagues in the lower wage groups, such as bus drivers and customer service representatives, we have gross wages of EUR 2,100 to 2,400,” said Burkert. “Something has to happen.”

The EVG is in collective bargaining with Deutsche Bahn and around 50 other companies. Over a period of one year, it calls for wage increases totaling 12 percent, but at least 650 euros as a “social component”. More than 50 rallies are to take place throughout Germany during the day.

On Monday in Potsdam, Verdi will start the third round of collective bargaining for around 2.4 million employees in the public sector. The union demands 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more monthly salary. The employers are offering a wage increase of five percent for a term of 27 months and a tax-free one-time payment of 2,500 euros to compensate for inflation.

In view of this tariff conflict, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB) warned of a financial overload on the municipalities and ultimately of greater burdens for the citizens. Association general manager Gerd Landsberg told the “Bild” newspaper (Monday edition) that many municipalities “will be forced – because everything is becoming more expensive – to raise, for example, garbage fees, entrance fees for swimming pools or property taxes”.

In addition, many municipalities “will be able to invest less money in the renovation of school buildings in the future, for example”. The financial situation of the cities and municipalities is not good overall. A high collective agreement in the public sector will exacerbate the problem, said Landsberg.

