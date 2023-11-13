Strikes of November 17, from transport to schools: the map of the unrest

MILAN – A November 17th strike, although for the definitive articulation of the protests we will still have to wait a few hours to see how the confrontation between the Guarantor and the unions involved, i.e. CGIL, will end and Uil.

The action of November 17 is part of the series of agitations that go under the heading “Now stop!” of protest against the Maneuver, “to raise wages, to extend rights and to counter a budget law that does not stop the dramatic impoverishment of male and female workers, pensioners and pensioners and does not offer a future to young people; in support of another economic, social and contractual policy which is necessary and urgent”.

The Central Regions

The two acronyms have launched an agitation for November 17th 8 hours or entire strike shift for all workers in the Central Regions. On November 20th Sicily will go on strike, while Sardinia is expected to strike on the 27th. On Friday 24 November, the 8 hours or the entire strike shift will concern all workers in the Northern Regions. Finally, on Friday 1st December all workers from the Southern Regions will fold their arms for 8 hours or for the entire shift.

Transport, schools and public sector: national strike

Returning to November 17, however, on the same day an 8-hour or entire shift strike is planned for workers in the categories of transport, all public employment and knowledge. This time the agitation concerns the entire national territory. In recent days the Flc CGIL, together with the Confederations of CGIL and UIL, explained the reasons for the national strike for the whole day of all school, university, research, AFAM, professional training and non-state school staff: “A protest to raise wages, to extend rights and to counter a budget law that does not stop the dramatic impoverishment of workers, male and female pensioners and does not offer a future to young people”.

The Guarantor’s complaints: possible remodulations

The findings of the Guarantee Commission emerged on this general framework. Which raised some objections to CGIL and UIL. According to the Guarantor, the two unions did not take into account the proximity to other smaller abstentions nor the fact that the first protest in some sectors cannot exceed a certain number of hours. And it is for this reason that he called the acronyms together on Monday. The Commission asked the two unions to exclude the air transport and environmental hygiene sectors from the strike on 17 November, but also to reorganize, based on the time slots foreseen by the individual sectors, that of the fire brigade and local and railway public transport. The resolution, which alternatively invites the unions to reshape their abstention, revealed the failure to comply with two rules established for the regulation of strikes in the public sector.

The first violation concerns “objective rarefaction”, due to the presence of other strikes in recent days of the Flai for the companies handling aereo and grassroots unions for i fire fighters e environmental hygiene. The second violation “maximum duration of the first strike action” which is 4 hours in air transportIn the local public transportfor the helicopter sector and in that of traffic and road safety, or 8 hours in the railway one.

CGIL and UIL however requested a meeting with the commission, which called them to resolve these issues this morning, Monday 13 November.

The strike calendar

To date, therefore, on the calendar of strikes reported by the Guarantor, there are several disturbances:

CGIL and UIL stand out for the strike of all public and private sectors, general and national, for the whole day excluding Anm Napoli, Autolinee Toscane ar-si-gr, Eav Napoli, Autostradale Milano, Gruppo Atm Milano Monza e Brianza, Tper Bo-Fe, Busitalia Veneto Pd, Gtt To, Mercitalia rail Liguria, Trenitalia Piedmont, Trenord Lombardy, National railway contracts. Excluded from the strike are the following sectors: water, fuel, credit, medicines, electricity, energy/oil, gas, security institutes, metalworkers, cleaning/multiservices, radio, TV and telecommunications, collective catering, laundries; the same CGIL and UIL are protesting with regional general strikes in the central regions; in the school, Fensir and Sisa proclaimed a national strike for the whole day on the 17th; the USB Pi agitation, again national, is reported to the Ministry of Justice; the school, public sector and fire brigade sectors are affected by the national strike of the public sector USB, with Sidl adhering.

