Striscia la Notizia, replaced by Cosmary Fasanelli. That’s who comes

Cosmary Fasanelli tissue paper replaced. Striscia la Notizia, here’s who comes in his place. PHOTO

Cosmary Fasanellitissue of Strip the News, it must stop. The dancer was struck by an indisposition, but at the moment no further details have been given on the causes that will keep her away from the counter occupied by Gerry Scotti e Michelle Hunziker.

Fasanelli will be replaced by a colleague already known to the public: Marcia Thereza Araujo Barroswho already replaced the dancer last December 2022.

It is not yet known how many days this situation could last, even though we know that Cosmary does not lose a bet, as she herself stated. Waiting for new updates, in the meantime, admire the splendid soubrette, of Brazilian origins, twirling again with her friend.

