In the first quarter of this year, the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone (Beijing Yizhuang) has a few sets of figures that are exciting——

The total industrial output value accounts for 22% of the city’s total. The fixed asset investment of the whole society was 21.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%; among them, the investment in fixed assets of industries above designated size was 8.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%.

Integrated circuit industry special classes, new generation information technology industry special classes, biotechnology and big health industry special classes, automobile and intelligent manufacturing industry special classes are officially launched, covering new generation information technology, new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles, robots and The four leading industries of intelligent manufacturing, biotechnology and big health have a total scale of nearly 470.3 billion yuan. The output value of the high-end automobile and new energy smart automobile industry exceeded 61 billion yuan; the robot and intelligent manufacturing industry increased by 8.7% year-on-year; the output value of newly upgraded enterprises in the manufacturing industry increased by 26.6% year-on-year.

14 new foreign-funded enterprises were added. The actual utilization of foreign capital was 200 million US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 104%.

In February 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection work in Beijing: “Beijing’s development must focus on sustainability, work hard on changing the driving force, innovating models, and improving the level, give full play to the advantages of science and technology and talents, and strive to create a new highland for development.”

From the 3.83 square kilometers of Yizhuang Industrial District more than 30 years ago to the 225 square kilometers of Yizhuang New City today, the total industrial output value accounted for only 0.1% of the city’s proportion to rank first in the city. Beijing Yizhuang has become the main position of the capital’s high-tech industries .

The start determines the overall situation, and the start must be a sprint. Comrades in charge of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee stated that Beijing has thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches to Beijing, firmly implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, and continued to build national strategic scientific and technological strength, build a high-tech industrial structure, and build a high-level talent highland. Work hard and strive to write the Beijing chapter of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Walking in Yizhuang, the scenes that contain a sense of technology and imagination are impressive——

Looking from the heights of the buildings beside Tongming Lake, one can see that the lake is surrounded by the sun and the moon, the clear water is clear and the waves are rippling, the willows are sandwiched between the banks, the trails are winding, and the pleasant scenery is full of vitality. This is a park with pleasant scenery, and even more promising Xinchuang Park—Tongming Lake National Xinchuang Park and National Xinchuang Base, which are high-end, high-tech, and high-value Xinchuang industry gathering centers. “Nearly 250 companies cover chips, supercomputing, databases, sensors and other fields, and more than 90% of the country’s leading information technology companies have settled here.” The person in charge of the park speaks proudly. The scientific and technological innovation ecology with complete chain and system, and the environmental ecology of green development integrated with the garden and lake, wonderfully echo and promote each other.

There are no people in the warehouse of tens of thousands of square meters, only a group of red robots are busy up and down between the shelves. “Based on artificial intelligence, we can accurately calculate the purchase of goods in a certain area, so as to better prepare the supply of goods. The accuracy is about 92%, and the research and development of forecasting technology is completely independent.” Wu Meng, vice president of Jingdong Group, introduced intelligent storage solutions. plan.

“Lipomicrosphere is a ‘small ball’ with a diameter of about 200 nanometers under the electron microscope. Its targeted delivery technology can deliver these ‘small balls’ to the location of diseased blood vessels like a missile, so as to achieve targeted treatment.” Zhao Yanping, vice president of Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., pointed to a product in the showcase and introduced the research results of medical technology.

On the flexible production line in the workshop of Beijing Benz’s second assembly plant, various models are being produced on mixed lines, and a finished car can be “run” in 45 seconds. “We also have front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and electric vehicle platforms, as well as engine and power battery factories, and have realized the export of engine core components and complete machines.” Beijing Benz Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Chairman of the Labor Union Sun Hui introduced.

Kong Lei, director of the Management Committee of Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, said that as the only state-level economic and technological development zone in Beijing, Yizhuang has always insisted that “what the country needs is what Yizhuang should do”, focusing on cutting-edge industrial layout and technological innovation leadership, and will create High-quality development of “new heights” as a duty and mission.

Touching the pulse of Yizhuang, you can feel the confidence and vitality of building a new highland for development.

——Cracking the “high-tech” difficulty. If you ask about the characteristics of Yizhuang’s industrial layout, you can answer with two key words: manufacturing, high-tech. “What we are doing is ‘high-tech’. If enterprises want to come, they must conform to the industrial positioning.” Kong Lei revealed that the output intensity per unit of land in Yizhuang New City is constantly increasing, and the current average industrial output value is about 31 billion yuan per square kilometer.

In the first year, how can Yizhuang further focus on the national strategy and the major needs of industrial development, and increase the support for enterprise innovation? How to actively encourage and effectively guide enterprises to participate in major national innovations, and promote enterprises to play a role in key core technological innovations and major original technological breakthroughs? Kong Lei said: “If you want to do it, do what is most difficult and what is most lacking. Focus on the ‘biggest country’ and participate in global competition. This is the development orientation of Yizhuang.”

Walking into the BOE Technology Innovation Center, there are a variety of display screens, ranging from the entire wall to the small ones that require a magnifying glass to see clearly, presenting a colorful visual feast together.

To achieve high-level self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology, and to increase industrial investment around the core technology and core equipment of major national strategic industries, Yizhuang strives diligently.

——Resolve the “difficulty in transformation” stuck point. “At present, we are working hard to promote the technological synergy of the industry in the form of alliances, form industrial clusters through docking with upstream and downstream enterprises, form a relatively complete chip innovation industrial chain in Yizhuang, and hold the key core technologies of the new energy automobile industry in our own hands. .” Yuan Chengyin, director of the National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, introduced.

In the 5,500-square-meter DR production workshop of Schneider Electric Co., Ltd., workers are carefully assembling parts, and more than 300 automated production equipment are running smoothly. On the ten-inch tablet computer screen, the working status of the entire production line is clear at a glance. The person in charge of the workshop pointed to the screen and said: “With the help of the tablet computer to read the equipment parameters in real time, six factory maintenance engineers can efficiently complete the daily inspection and maintenance of hundreds of production equipment.”

SinoVision Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. conquered core technologies such as CT detectors, and became the first domestic company among the world‘s first-class CT manufacturers. In the History Museum of the Economic Development Zone, an exciting technological innovation is listed. The emergence of this achievement plays an important leading and demonstration role in cracking key core technologies in the medical field.

From high-end medical equipment manufacturing companies deploying global innovation centers in Yizhuang, to localization breakthroughs and large-scale applications of technologies such as ultra-high-definition and flexible displays… Beijing Economic Development Zone is becoming a platform for gathering innovative resources and a hub for transformation of achievements.

Unmanned driving technology has become a reality here; Shenzhou Cell’s original research drug has been mass-produced and brought to the market here… For Yizhuang, accelerating the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements is a mission and a task. “We are actively exploring more Yizhuang cases of promoting research through production, cross-integration, and integrated development of large, medium and small businesses.” Liu Li, deputy director of the Management Committee of Beijing Economic Development Zone, said.

——Relieve the blockage of “delegation, regulation and service”. From “a bunch of certificates” to “one certificate”, from “several times” to “one time”… Yizhuang promotes the transformation of approval services from “convenience” to “minimum simplification”, and comprehensively promotes the “marketization, The reform of the business environment aimed at the rule of law, internationalization, and facilitation. The “Yizhuang Efficiency” is displayed in the hall of the Government Service Center of the Beijing Economic Development Zone: more than 100 business reform and optimization measures have been completed, and many measures are the first in the country or the city.

“It turns out that some companies reported that different problems have to be connected with different departments, which is not efficient. Now there is only one entrance for a special class. Enterprises can find a special class if they need it. The comrades in charge of the special class will find the relevant departments of the management committee to coordinate and solve it.” Beijing Economics Shen Yonggang, deputy director of the management committee of the development zone, introduced that the institutional reform has greatly reduced the administrative agencies, and Yizhuang has established 5 special classes for industries, and the efficiency of serving enterprises has been further improved.

Tu Ruimin, a staff member of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Government Affairs Service Center, gave an example: “In the past, to apply for a work permit and a work-type residence permit for foreigners, you need to go to two departments and two locations, at least 4 round trips, and it takes 17 working days to complete the process. Now it is a single The window is jointly organized, and the processing time is shortened to 5 to 7 working days.”

Foreign investors have cast a “vote of confidence” in Yizhuang’s business environment with practical actions: since its construction, Yizhuang has attracted 1,043 foreign-invested enterprises, and the actual use of foreign capital has reached nearly 11 billion US dollars.

A 40,000-square-meter park, multicultural supporting service facilities, a fully intelligent green ecological community scene… Beijing’s first international talent community with a scale of one million square meters has started construction in Yizhuang. “This is an important part of our ‘talent matrix’ supporting services, in order to attract more talents.” said Yu Miao, deputy secretary of the Beijing Economic Development Zone Working Committee and head of the Organization and Personnel Department. The total number of talents in the Economic Development Zone has reached There are 349,200 people, and the contribution rate of talents exceeds the city’s average level by 7.35 percentage points. There are 839 invention patents per 10,000 people, which is more than three times the city’s average level.

Executives of Fortune 500 companies, programmers of Baidu, engineers of Mercedes-Benz, industrial workers of Xiaomi Smart Factory, young entrepreneurs of technology companies… Yizhuang provides countless dream chasers with opportunities and a stage to realize their dreams. Hard work creates development miracles one after another.

Always maintain the courage and vigor of the pioneers, Yizhuang in the new era has broad prospects and a promising future.

