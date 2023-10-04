Striving for Breakthroughs: Wang Zhongkun’s Vision for Anshan’s Comprehensive Revitalization

Title: Wang Zhongkun: Anshan Strives for Comprehensive Revitalization through Heavy Responsibilities and Breakthroughs

Subtitle: Anshan Municipal Party Committee Secretary emphasizes the importance of gratitude and progress at a series of talks

Date: October 4, 2023

Anshan Municipal Party Committee Secretary, Wang Zhongkun, recently discussed the city’s efforts in achieving comprehensive revitalization through a series of talks on gratitude and progress. Wang Zhongkun highlighted the city’s commitment to shouldering heavy responsibilities and striving to achieve new breakthroughs in various sectors, as part of their three-year action plan.

Wang Zhongkun stated that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era has provided crucial instructions and guidance for Anshan’s revitalization efforts. He emphasized the need for Anshan to conscientiously implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s speech while finding the right position, strengthening confidence, and taking the lead in various tasks within the province.

In his discussion, Wang Zhongkun stressed the political responsibility of safeguarding the country’s “five major security” and highlighted the importance of utilizing projects as the core driver for revitalization. He emphasized the acceleration of digitalization, networking, and intelligent transformation in traditional industries such as steel, magnesite, and equipment manufacturing. Furthermore, Wang Zhongkun emphasized the need to promote the development of emerging industries like new energy and new materials, deepen cooperation between central and local innovation, and create a competitive environment for state-owned, private, and foreign enterprises.

Addressing the importance of ensuring national food security, Wang Zhongkun mentioned Anshan’s implementation of grain production capacity improvement projects and the construction of high-standard farmland. He emphasized the focus on eight major agricultural features, including high-quality rice, facility vegetables, and Nanguo pears, which would contribute to the overall agricultural industry. Additionally, Wang Zhongkun emphasized the establishment of an Anshan food processing and agricultural product deep processing cluster to enhance agricultural efficiency and increase farmers’ income.

Regarding infrastructure development and openness, Wang Zhongkun highlighted Anshan’s role as a comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zone. The city plans to integrate into the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Northeast Maritime and Continental Corridor. Anshan aims to establish itself as a main hub for the dry port, a base for bulk commodity trading, and a logistics node city.

Wang Zhongkun also emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality and inclusive pre-school and compulsory education, improving vocational education, and retaining local college graduates. He stated the significance of implementing the General Secretary’s requirements on population development in supporting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China.

Recognizing the role of the party and the people in comprehensive revitalization, Wang Zhongkun emphasized the need to purify the political ecology, optimize the business environment, and create a favorable government affairs, credit, rule of law, and investment environment. He encouraged cadres and officers to take on their responsibilities, start businesses, and actively participate in track competition.

Wang Zhongkun concluded by emphasizing the need to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, transform political enthusiasm into motivation for good work, and guide the city’s cadres to cultivate a strong entrepreneurial spirit. He encouraged everyone to work hard to achieve the goals and tasks set for the three-year campaign, expressing their gratitude, love, and expectations for the city with concrete results.

