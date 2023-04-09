“The key to climbing hills and hurdles is to boost confidence.” Private enterprises are an important force to promote economic and social development. To maintain stable investment growth, it is necessary to boost the confidence of enterprises and entrepreneurs; to foster new economic growth points, it is also necessary to boost the confidence of enterprises and entrepreneurs.

For this reason, Great Wall New Media plans to launch a series of reports on “Strengthening Confidence and Seeking Development”, interviews private entrepreneurs in our province in depth, and demonstrates their resilience and hard work in constantly opening up new prospects for the future.

This report talks to Lu Ying, deputy general manager of Chenguang Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., asking her to share her corporate story and see how Chenguang Biotechnology Group can boost its development confidence.

Starting from a small county-run collective factory on the verge of bankruptcy, after more than 20 years of hard work, Chenguang Biology has become one of the leading companies in the natural pigment industry and has become an important supplier of natural plant extracts in the world.

In the face of new opportunities for industry development, how will this company further develop its layout, make it bigger and stronger, and benefit more people’s livelihood?