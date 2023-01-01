Entering 2023, how will the Chinese economy get off the ground, and what will each department and region do?Front deskStarting today (January 1), the series of reports “Stabilizing the Economy and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence Authoritative Interviews” will be launched. Today, let’s take a look at the reporter’s exclusive interview with Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

In 2022, the national GDP is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan. In this regard, Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that such achievements are achieved on the high base of my country’s economic aggregate exceeding one trillion yuan for two consecutive years. , was achieved under complex and severe domestic and foreign environments, and after overcoming one difficulty after another. Such achievements are remarkable.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission:The difficulties and challenges we encountered during the year were greater than expected, but after hard work, the achievements we have achieved are remarkable and obvious to all. Moreover, considering multiple indicators such as economic growth, resident employment, and price levels, our economy has performed very well among the world‘s major economies.

Regarding the economic work in 2023, Zhao Chenxin said that the National Development and Reform Commission will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference. Control and economic and social development, and promote the overall improvement of economic operation.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission:It is necessary to organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms. It is necessary to make good use of the investment in the central budget, give full play to the guiding and exemplary role of government investment, and effectively promote the investment of the whole society through government investment and policy incentives.

In 2023, my country will strengthen the coordination of inter-annual policies, and promote the continuous release of policy effects in 2023, such as policy-based developmental financial instruments introduced and implemented since the second half of 2022, support for equipment renovation, and expansion of medium- and long-term loans for the manufacturing industry.

At the same time, the recovery and expansion of consumption shall be given priority, and more channels shall be used to increase the income of urban and rural residents, support for consumption such as housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services, and promote the continuous recovery of consumption in key areas and bulk commodities.

In 2023, my country will continue to break various forms of unreasonable restrictions and hidden barriers to market access, promote private enterprises to participate in major national strategies, increase assistance to private enterprises and protect their property rights, and promote private enterprises. The economy grows and grows.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission:my country’s economy is resilient, has great potential, and is full of vitality. As the effects of various policy measures in the early stage continue to emerge, follow-up measures are also being introduced at a faster pace. In 2023, the overall economic operation is expected to pick up, achieving effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Zhang Qin Wang Yan Yue Qun Xiaobo Zhong Min Sun Yuan Wu Haojia Lin Huang Wei Shenhao Zhang Hao)