​Strong confidence to stabilize the economy and promote development | Yantai’s CPI rose by 0.4% year-on-year in April, and the prices of fruits and eggs rose together-Yantai Society-Jellyfish Net

Jellyfish Network, May 26 News(YMG all-media reporter Wang Xiuqi, intern Han Jiayi, correspondent Qu Yichao Yuhai) A few days ago, the reporter learned from the Yantai investigation team of the National Bureau of Statistics that in April, Yantai’s consumer prices rose by 0.4% year-on-year, of which food prices rose by 2.7% year-on-year, and non-food prices Prices fell by 0.2% year-on-year; consumer goods prices rose by 0.5% year-on-year, and service prices rose by 0.1% year-on-year.

Data show that in April, consumer prices in Yantai City rose by 0.1% month-on-month, of which food prices fell by 0.2% month-on-month, non-food prices rose by 0.2% month-on-month; consumer goods prices fell by 0.1% month-on-month, and service prices rose by 0.6% month-on-month. On a cumulative basis from January to April, Yantai’s consumer price rose by 0.4% over the same period of the previous year, 0.3 percentage points lower than the provincial average and 0.6 percentage points lower than the national average, ranking 8th among the 16 cities in the province bit.

Judging from the year-on-year changes in the prices of various commodities and services, in April, the prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose by 2.5% year-on-year, which affected the CPI (Consumer Price Index) to rise by 0.68 percentage points. Prices rose by 2.7%, 1.0%, and 3.0%, and the prices of tobacco and alcohol were flat. In food, the price of livestock meat rose by 7.0%, which affected the increase of CPI by 0.19 percentage points. Among them, the price of pork increased by 11.4%, which affected the increase of CPI by 0.11 percentage points; the price of fresh fruits increased by 11.5%, which affected the increase of CPI by 0.24 percentage points; The prices of seawater fish and chicken rose by 16.8%, 15.6%, 14.8%, and 3.7% respectively; the prices of fresh vegetables dropped by 12.0%, affecting a 0.29 percentage point drop in CPI.

The prices of the other seven major categories rose four times and fell three times compared with the same period last year. Among them, the prices of other supplies and services, clothing, education, culture and entertainment, and housing rose by 4.3%, 3.5%, 0.3% and 0.1% respectively, and the prices of transportation and communication, medical care, and daily necessities and service prices decreased by 4.3%, 0.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Judging from the month-on-month changes in the prices of various commodities and services, in April, the prices of food, tobacco and alcohol remained flat month-on-month. In food, affected by the warmer weather and a large number of outdoor vegetables on the market, fresh vegetables fell by 7.7% month-on-month, and the volume of various fresh vegetables increased and prices fell; seawater fish, shrimp and crabs rose by 9.1% and 6.6% respectively. The fishing moratorium is approaching and consumer demand The boom is the main reason for the price increase; the price of pork continued to fall, down 1.5%, and the price of eggs dropped 0.1%.

The prices of the other seven categories rose four times, one leveled and two fell month-on-month. Among them, the prices of other supplies and services, education, culture and entertainment, clothing, and medical care rose by 1.8%, 0.8%, 0.3% and 0.1% respectively; transportation and communications, daily necessities and Service prices decreased by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively; residential prices remained flat. Affected by the “May 1st” holiday, residents’ enthusiasm for travel has been high, and travel demand has increased significantly. Transportation rental fees, hotel accommodation, air tickets, other accommodation, and travel agency fees have risen by 28.6%, 20.1%, 19.0%, 16.5%, and 9.9% respectively. %; Affected by fluctuations in international precious metal prices, the prices of gold jewelry and platinum jewelry rose by 4.0% and 7.5% respectively.



